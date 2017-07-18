An Israeli Christian has been charged with killing his teenage daughter over her relationship with a Muslim man.

Sami Karra allegedly murdered his 17-year-old daughter Henriette because he objected to her relationship with a Muslim man who was serving time in prison, according to Haaretz.

The paper reports that Henriette planned to convert to Islam for the man.

Henriette's mother, Aliham, told the police her husband felt humiliated by his daughter's behavior and saw it as an affront to the "family's honor."

The family repeatedly tried to get her to finish the relationship. Henriette was killed on June 13, two weeks after she left home because of violence against her by family members.

After leaving home she hid from them in a number of places, including at the home of her boyfriend's mother. The family then threatened the mother, forcing the teen to find another place to stay.

A week before the murder, Henrietta filed a complaint against her mother while police were also called to an incident where her father was allegedly beating and threatening her.

She was killed after telling a relative that she intended to convert to Islam. The relative called Henriette's father and told him of her plans. The indictment alleges that the father then decided to murder her.

She was found dead in the kitchen of her parent's home with stab wounds to the neck.

Haaretz reports that Karra has a long criminal record, with his last conviction taking place in 2004 for crimes that include intimidation, property violations and drug dealing and possession.

The family is related to Justice George Karra who sits on the Israeli Supreme Court.