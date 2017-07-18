© AFP 2017/ Fadi al-Halabi / AMC

"They are ready to fight against the Nusra Front in the case that there is Russia's direct help. If we speak about the quantity [of the militants], there are thousands. I presented a list of 6,700 people, and now the number exceeds 10,000," Nuaimi said, specifying that the militants ready to support the army come from the provinces of Homs, Hama and Idlib.

"I will order the commanders to raise the flags and they will be ready to participate in [the Syrian city of] Deir ez-Zur's liberation," Nuaimi added.

"I will tell you and you may not believe: [the armed opposition] wants reconciliation and wants to put an end to the war and there are over 90 percent of them. They want to get back to the peaceful life and be granted the amnesty. But they are afraid and have no trust. Our mission is to create a command which will implement trust in them," Nuaimi said.



Nuaimi added that the Syrian government was committed to its promises, while Russia was playing a crucial role in the Syrian settlement.

More than 10,000 Syrian militants are ready to enter into the fight against the Jabhat Fatah al Sham terror group (banned in Russia, formerly known as the Nusra Front) alongside the Syrian government's army, provided that there is Russia's assistance, Syria's National Reconciliation Committee head Sheikh Saleh Nuaimi told Sputnik.The National Reconciliation Committee is a nongovernmental body made up of Arab tribesmen that mediates between the Syrian government and the armed opposition with regard to reconciliation issues and prisoner exchange.Nuaimi added that the militants had created a coordination political committee and expressed hope to soon hold a meeting between the armed opposition and Russian representatives.Nuaimi also noted that a group of the so-called moderate armed opposition's commanders, who arrived in Ankara some two weeks ago, were ready for a meeting with the Russian ambassador and military attache in Turkey as soon as Russia agreed to it.Syria has been in the grip of a civil war for over six years. Government forces are fighting against Syrian opposition groups, who strive to overthrow President Bashar Assad, as well as numerous extremist and terrorist groups, such as Daesh and Jabhat Fatah al Sham, both of which are outlawed in Russia.