Sources claim that the so-called "armed Syrian opposition" is a bit worried about the US and its involvement in setting up the new de-escalation zone agreement, which came into effect last Sunday and according to which, large parts of southwestern Syria are now within a demilitarized zone, in addition to a ceasefire-monitoring body being set up in the state of Oman and which is used to communicate with both, the government and the "opposition."According to the Jordanian newspaper Al Ghad, the "opposition" is worried that this is an attempt to divide Syria, while in turn, the US officials are trying to convince the "opposition" that this not a step towards dividing Syria, but rather an attempt to save lives and create more positive political atmosphere for a dialogue under the auspices of the United Nations.The purpose of the meeting, which was hushed up by the Syrian participants, is to look for reliable measures that would ensure the US/Russian brokered ceasefire deal to be held in place, as well as to discuss the redeployment of "opposition troops", loyal to US, and creation of a monitoring center for the area.The meeting will of course also deal with the creation of a US-controlled military base in Al Shadadi area in the northeastern Syrian province of Hasakeh, and which will serve as the hub for the Washington-sponsored terrorist group Revolutionary Commando Army.The goal of the US-led international coalition is not only to take the oil fields, but also to take complete control over the eastern province of Deir Ez Zour where Syrian Army is currently fighting fierce battles with ISIS terrorists.According to some sources, "opposition" leaders have already begun to arrive in Amman since two days ago, although the number of attendees and their names were not specified.Last Sunday, a ceasefire agreement, brokered by the US and Russian officials after several rounds of negotiations, came in effect in the southwest of Syria, particularly in the provinces of Quneitra, As Suwaydah and the Syrian-Jordanian border area.Although similar agreements were reached in the past, they always failed to stop the fighting for a longer period of time.