Society's Child
Innocent car crash victim flees wreckage, gets kicked in head by NJ cops who claim they were helping put the fire out (VIDEO)
RT
Thu, 08 Jun 2017 16:19 UTC
The footage, obtained by Univision and filmed by a bystander on Tonnelle Avenue Sunday night, shows officers allegedly kicking the man in the stomach and head before roughly dragging him away from the nearby burning vehicle.
It seems the officers mistook the 28-year-old crash victim - who got caught up in a disastrous police chase which ended in a two-car collision - for Leo Pinkston, 48, who has been charged with aggravated assault and eluding arrest.
"Our investigators have reviewed the video and we believe with certainty that this man is the bystander from West New York who suffered burns, not Leo Pinkston, the individual pursued by police," a spokesman for the prosecutor's office told The Jersey Journal.
The officers say they were stomping on the man to help put out the flames, according to a statement from the Jersey City Police Officers Benevolent Association, a union representing the officers.
"Taking swift action isn't always elegant, but this video clearly shows that the officers acted quickly to extinguish the flames, and pull this man out of harm's way," said JCPOBA President Carmine Disbrow.
Meanwhile, New Jersey Mayor Steven Fulop took to Twitter to say he wants the officers responsible to be fired and charged.
"We have serious concerns about the conduct of this pursuit, however, we are reserving judgment until the conclusion of the prosecutor's investigation," said Jersey City spokeswoman Jennifer Morrill.
City officials are working with prosecutors to identify the officers in the video and will seek the termination of the officers responsible "in addition to any possible criminal penalties in appropriate cases," added Morrill.
The badly beaten victim is still in hospital being treated for severe burns and fractured ribs, and will undergo surgery on Thursday, according to his family who spoke to News 4 New York.
- The opioid crisis is changing how doctors think about pain
- The nightmare that is diet soda
- AI machine can identify autism in babies as young as 6 months - study
- Trans fat policy responsible for the deaths of millions
- Mercola: New Studies Reveal That Vaccines Harm
- Lifestyle changes to help regulate insulin that have nothing to do with food
- Man dies after tattoo becomes infected with flesh-eating bacteria from Gulf of Mexico
- Drugging without consent: Australian school children face involuntary weekly doctor visits
- The back pain industry is a complete fraud
- Adaptogenic herbs: A little may go a long way
- 7 alternative therapies for depression that won't give you suicidal thoughts
- 10 easy tips for boosting your serotonin levels
- Why the FDA shouldn't be in charge of regulating a darned thing
- Crypto contamination in swimming pools is on the rise
- CBD oil treatment saves life of girl stricken with infection-related epilepsy syndrome
- Stem cell therapy: The innovations and potential to help repair and regenerate your body
- Witch Hazel: Your skin's best friend
- Re-Evaluated: Opioid addiction plus other doctor-induced health problems
- Dr. Kelly Brogan: That naughty little pill
- Human powers: Environmental conditioning as a way of recovering the strength of our ancestors
- This simple 'scratch test' can help identify narcissism
- Intelligence: The trait that most protects your mental and physical health
- Genes influence ability to read someone's mind by observing the eyes
- What happens when schools meet trauma with compassion and understanding, not punishment
- Music is medicine: The neurochemical benefits of playing an instrument
- Thank you for being a friend: Friendship more important for health than family as we age, study finds
- Dying patients study reveals 'brain surge' in final moments of life
- Psychotherapy for your body: The role of somatic psychology today
- The tech world's dirty secret: It's no accident we're addicted to our devices
- Atheists generally smarter than religious people, new study says
- Why creating music leads to enhanced brain activity
- Do creative people really see the world differently?
- The link between opioid receptors and 'feeling' another person's pain
- Narcissistic abuse: A public health scourge
- Why curious People have stronger relationships
- What keeps us happy & healthy? Good relationships
- Questions you're not supposed to ask about life in a sick society
- Learning to read profoundly transforms the brain from stem to cortex
- Jordan Peterson on how to deal with depression and suicidal thoughts
- Forest Kindergarten: Running free in Germany's outdoor preschools
- Giant crop circles appear overnight in French field
- 'Missing 411' documentary explores disappearance of Idaho toddler, other children
- Bristol, UK couple film mysterious lights flashing above their home
- Robert Bigelow says he is 'absolutely convinced' aliens are currently living on Earth
- Nottingham, UK residents woken by strange 'whooshing' noise
- Seen a Bigfoot? Call Bigfoot 911 and this North Carolina group may investigate
- 'Banging sounds from the sky' recorded in Staten Island, New York
- Strange 'drum-like' booms heard in the sky over southwest Louisiana
- Mothman? Chupacabras? Or something else entirely?
- Bus driver films triangle UFO over Exmouth, UK
- Unacknowledged: Documentary aims to blow the lid off the biggest cover-up in human history
- US military's declassified files: Instructions on how to photograph UFO's
- Contractors claim bizarre events at home where killer Ted Bundy grew up
- Kansas Pastor was assessing woman for demonic possession days before she decapitated ex-boyfriend's mother
- Meet some of India's most serious UFO researchers
- Mothman-type creature reported in Chicago, Illinois
- Ipswich city security camera captures strange light in sky
- U.F.O. sightings are on the rise and this book proves it
- After a cancelled TED talk, former CIA physicist exposes the reality of remote viewing
- Italian man granted divorce after claiming wife 'possessed by devil'
- Cringe factor! The 10 most awkward moments of #GE2017
- Jonathan Pie: UK General Election 2017
- Russian supermarket staff & customers unfazed by armed robber; send him away without a fuss
- Potty paper...what it reveals about your personality
- BlessU-2! Robot 'priest' offers automated blessings at German church
- Journalist whisperer: Lavrov gives perfect answer to extremely boring question
- Union Jack to be replaced with a picture of a mug of tea
- Meteorite that struck a woman sells for more than its weight in gold
- Babushka blues: Video of Belarus granny playing guitar with a light bulb goes viral
- Stanky Bean & Dorkwood: This is what happens when AI invents paint colors
- Dr. Putin's diagnosis: US political establishment has incurable Stage 4 Stupidity
- Lavrov headed to the Gulag
- World's longest cat? Omar the Maine Coon may beat Guinness World record
- Fear hits bottom: Britain issues terrorism warning for travelers to Antarctica
- The Russians are at it again - Putin demands $300 ransom in NHS cyberattack
- Vaccine Zombie (VIDEO)
- Colorado man arrested in Wyoming after telling motel front desk his pot had been stolen
- Mark Steel: Labour's leaked manifesto proves it's stuck in the 1970s, unlike those ultra-modern Tories who love fox hunting
- Watch Russia's fearsome new Navy Seals in training (VIDEO)
- Putin to CBS reporter: You ask ridiculous questions
It is wrong always, everywhere, and for anyone, to believe anything upon insufficient evidence.
