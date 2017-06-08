© Pascal Rossignol/Reuters

© Down Detector

Online retail giant Amazon is in hot water with customers after people across the US found they are unable to access the company's website.People have taken to social media to report issues with Amazon's product pages, while a notice on the site reads: "Sorry something went wrong on our end."Down Detector, which tracks service interruptions online, is reporting that the outage is affecting the entire US. New York, Washington, Seattle and San Francisco are reportedly the areas worst affected by the fault.RT.com contacted Amazon for comment.