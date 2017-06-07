Society's Child
UK's 'fake news' media trolled for blatant anti-Labour headlines
RT
Wed, 07 Jun 2017 19:48 UTC
The damning headline is blazed across the paper's front, page hanging above pictures of Labour Party Leader Jeremy Corbyn, Shadow Home Secretary Diane Abbott, and Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell.
"The Mail accuses this troika of befriending Britain's enemies and scorning the institutions that keep us safe," the sub headline reads.
While many people are lashing out at the Mail, accusing them of blatant bias so close to the election, the front page doesn't come as a surprise to many as the paper has traditionally backed the Conservative party and regularly attacks its rivals.
The Daily Express, The Sun and The Telegraph also came in for criticism. 'VOTE MAY OR WE FACE DISASTER,' screams The Express front page while The Sun runs with 'JEZZA'S JIHADI COMRADES.'
The Daily Mirror, which has supported the Labour Party for decades, also runs with a picture of Corbyn on its front page. However, it will promote an exclusive interview with the Labour leader. 'Corbyn: We will do something very special. We will win tomorrow... for the many not the few,' the front page reads.
The Guardian, which is seen to have a more liberal reputation, leads with British Prime Minister Theresa May's vow to change human rights laws if the laws prevented her government from imposing restrictions on terror suspects.
Comment: The fake news media sure is doing its best to make sure Corbyn doesn't get in. But people just aren't buying it, as RT reports:
The socialist was depicted on the front pages of the Daily Mail and the Sun as an "apologist for terror," less than 24 hours before voting starts.For more election shenanigans, check out: UK Election Rigging Begins: Postal ballot papers 'have gone missing' in Plymouth
But 'Corbynistas' across the country are not taking the accusations lying down and have started a rapidly trending hashtag on Twitter, ironically called #LastMinuteCorbynSmears.
"Your future Prime Minister Jeremy Corbyn puts milk in his tea FIRST. #LastMinuteCorbynSmears," wrote a Twitter user named Lauren Gavaghan.
"Corbyn buys jam at Waittose [sic] and steams the stickers off to pretend he made it," wrote another.
A man named Dan joked: "Corbyn assassinated JFK and was back in London in time for eating worlds rarest and most prized green bell pepper."
"Jeremy Corbyn once took a holiday in the 1980s and is now a tourist sympathiser," wrote Nick Waddell, directly mocking the tabloids' headlines.
