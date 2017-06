© Captain Clay Higgins / Facebook



The Republican politician made his comments in response to Saturday's terror attack in London which left seven people dead and another 48 injured."The free world... all of Christendom... is at war with Islamic horror," Higgins, a former law enforcement officer, posted on Facebook on Sunday."Not a single radicalized Islamic suspect should be granted any measure of quarter. Their intended entry to the American homeland should be summarily denied," Higgins said.The post is accompanied by a photo from the scene of the attack on London Bridge. It shows a man with canisters strapped to his body lying on the ground.He also has a message for other nations: "Not one penny of American treasure should be granted to any nation who harbors these heathen animals."Fay Bowen said: "This is the equivalent of the sentiments against Jews, in Nazi Germany!"Higgins told The Washington Post that he's surprised that his message was interpreted by some as hateful or an indictment against Islam. He said he didn't view the post as controversial at all.Higgins was elected last December. Shortly after taking his seat in the House of Representatives he said: "Radical Islamic horror has gripped the world and...unbelievably...been allowed into our own nation with wanton disregard."The three London assailants were shot dead by police following the knife and vehicle attack. It was the third terrorist incident in the UK in the last three months. A total of 33 people have died in the attacks and more than 200 people have been injured.