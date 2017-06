© Ma'an News Agency



Israeli authorities detained eight Palestinian women and girls over the past month, the youngest of which was 14-year-old Malak al-Ghalith from al-Jalazun refugee camp in the central occupied West Bank district of Ramallah, according to a statement released Saturday by the Palestinian Committee of Prisoners' Affairs.Malak was detained on May 28 at Israel's Qalandiya military checkpoint for allegedly attempting to carry out a stabbing attack.The lawyers reported that Malak was interrogated for four hours before being transferred to Israel's HaSharon prison.However, prisoners' rights group Addameer said that there were 61 Palestinian women and girls in Israeli custody as of April.The committee's statement highlighted that among the 56 female prisoners, nine were minors, though the statement only named Malak and seven other girls, identified as Iman Ali, Marah Jueideh, Luma al-Bakri, Amal Kabha, Manar Shweiki, Hadiyyeh Ereinat, and Malak Salman.The committee identified six of the others as Ibtisam Eid Moussa, 59, from Gaza City; Suzan Abu Qutaiba, 32, from Yatta in the southern occupied West Bank; Ahlam Malukh, 22, from Hebron in the southern West Bank; Sujoud Riman from Nablus in the northern West Bank; Dina Iskafi from Hebron; and Asia Kaabneh from Nablus.The two lawyers also noted that Israa Jaabis, 32, was sentenced to 11 years in prison and 19-year-old Shurouq Duwayyat was sentenced to 16 years in prison.In 2015 alone, Israeli forces detained 106 Palestinian women and girls, which according to the group represented a 70 percent increase compared to detention numbers in 2013.Since a wave of political unrest spread across the occupied Palestinian territory in October 2015, leading to Israeli forces carrying out mass detention campaigns,Addameer has also reported on the treatment of Palestinian women prisoners by Israeli prison authorities, stating that the majority of"These techniques of torture and ill-treatment are used not only as means to intimidate" the group stated.Most of the Palestinian women detained by Israeli forces are held in HaSharon or Damon prison, both located outside of the 1967 occupied Palestinian territory, in direct violation of international law that states that an occupying power must hold detainees within the occupied territory.A mass 40-day hunger strike that ended in Israeli prisons last month reportedly resulted in a number of agreements being reached between Palestinian prisoners and Israeli authorities, including an agreement to gather all female Palestinian prisoners in HaSharon prison.According to the prisoners' committee, arrangements will also be made for visits from the husbands and children of Palestinian women held in Israeli prison, female prisoners will be allowed to receive materials for handicrafts, and a special system will be introduced for their transportation from prison to courts.