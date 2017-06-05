© Gaston De Cardenas/Global Look Press

"tragic incident"

Police in Orange County, Florida are investigating a crime scene in suburban Orlando involving "multiple fatalities." There is no active shooter, and the situation is "contained and stable," the authorities said.The shooting happened in an industrial park in northeastern Orlando. There is a heavy police presence at the intersection of Forsyth Road and Hanging Moss Road, which are closed to trafficThe Orange County Sheriff's Office called the shooting abut has not released the number of casualties or any other details. There is no threat to the local community, the police say.The incident comes almost a year after the terrorist attack at Orlando's Pulse nightclub, on June 12, 2016, when a gunman shot 49 and wounded 53 people.