© عاجل بالفيديو



Over 30 people were reportedly injured after a powerful blast rocked a mall in the southwest Iranian city of Shiraz, causing it to erupt in flames, damaging nearby buildings and shattering glasses within 30 meters from the site.Fars News Agency reported that at least 37 people were injured.The blast and ensuing fire gutted the mall, making its entrance partially crumble and leaving cars parked nearby scorched. The incident inflicted substantial damage on the nearby commercial area, with glass debris being scattered up to 30 meters from the source of the explosion.The explosion reportedly led to power outages that lasted for several hours.The authorities have launched a probe into the incident's causes.Shiraz, with about 2 million residents, is Iran's sixth most populous city.