© Oli Scarff / AFP

Police investigating the Manchester terrorist attack have found a car which they believe might be "significant" to the inquiry. A bomb squad is reportedly at the scene.Greater Manchester Police say there is a 100m cordon in place around the car on Devell House, in Rusholme, not far from where a police raid is ongoing in Banff Road.A bomb disposal van and forensic officers were seen arriving at Devell House on Friday afternoon.Police investigating the Manchester suicide bombing have evacuated the area. The Manchester Royal Infirmary is open as normal but people have been evacuated from Ronald McDonald House as a precaution, police say.Ronald McDonald House provides free accommodation for families whose children are being treated in the children's hospital.According to Manchester Evening News, about 30 officers entered a block of student accommodation on Oxford Road, near the police cordon.Students have reportedly been evacuated."An evacuation is being carried out and we would like to thank those in the local community for their cooperation and understanding," police said."We are working closely with our partners to ensure public safety and to relocate people while we carry out this precautionary measure to ensure everyone's safety."Detectives are still trying to piece together the movements of terrorist Salman Abedi between May 18 and May 22 when he killed 22 people at Manchester Arena.Shortly before midday, officers began assessing the white Nissan Micra, which police believe may be linked to Abedi."Officers are currently at the location and are assessing the car."Detective Chief Superintendent Russ Jackson said: "This is potentially a significant development in the investigation. The car is a white Nissan Micra that has been located at Devell Court, not far from Banff Road."We are very interested in anything people can tell us about the movements of this car, and who was in it, over the past few months."The car was found near where Abedi returned repeatedly carrying a blue suitcase in the run-up to the bombing at Manchester Arena.