© Omar Sobhani / Reuters



Several protesters were reportedly killed and dozens of police injured when a rally in Kabul turned violent. The protesters had gathered to commemorate the victims of Wednesday's devastating truck bombing and demand that top Afghan authorities step down."The international community has to put pressure on them and force them to resign," Reuters quoted one woman going to the Friday rally as saying. "They're not capable of leading the country."While some riot police officers were carrying only batons and shields, others were armed with assault rifles and even machineguns."Some of [the protesters] were beaten by police with sticks and some others detained," a protester told AP. "This act of police and government proves that peaceful demonstration would not be useful anymore," he said.Demonstrators were holding up photographs of those killed in the devastating attack on a diplomatic district in the Afghan capital on Wednesday - just day into the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan."We are calling on President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani to resign," a protester, whose relatives were killed in the truck bombing, told AP.The protesters gathered near the scene of the Wednesday attack "to demand accountability and basically just protest the violent attacks," Afghan writer and journalist Ruchi Kumar, who witnessed the clashes between the police and protesters, told RT."[The protest] turned violent and the police did fire live rounds at the protesters," Kumar said. "The situation escalated very quickly, but who threw the first stone or who shot the first bullet has been unclear."Afghanistan's "security has deteriorated in a massive way" over the past few years, Afghan journalist Bilal Sarwary told RT.Sarwary said.The country experiences a "rapid loss of territory and soldiers" in regular sophisticated terrorist attacks, with people's "homes becoming [a] battlefield," he added.