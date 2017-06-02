SOTT Radio
Keeping it Rill About the Pill
Society's Child
10,000 opportunists falsely claim to have been at concert during Manchester attack to get free tickets
RT
Fri, 02 Jun 2017 12:39 UTC
Some 14,200 tickets were set aside for those in attendance on the night of the attack on May 22, but "more than 25,000"people applied for access to the concert at the Old Trafford cricket ground this weekend.
"At Ticketmaster we are doing everything we can - including extending today's deadline - to ensure that tickets go to the actual fans and not the opportunists or touts who have also been applying for free tickets," Ticketmaster said in a statement sent to RT.
Those who bought tickets to Grande's initial concert from resale sites voiced their concerns on Twitter over difficulties claiming their free tickets to the benefit concert, as many are without original purchase information.
Resale sites including Seatwave, GetMeIn, Viagogo and Stubhub, frequently exploited by touts re-selling tickets at increased prices, told the Manchester Evening News they will not facilitate tickets for the concert on their site.
Tickets were reported on eBay following their initial sale but have since disappeared from the site, RT discovered.
Demand for tickets to the 'One Love Manchester' concert this Sunday is massive, with 140,000 visiting Ticketmaster's website when tickets went on sale on Thursday, according to the company.
At least £2 million (US$2.6 million) from the event, which will see Grande perform for the first time since the attack in which 22 people were killed. All proceeds will go to the victims of the bombing and their families.
HashAttack2 · 2017-06-02T13:17:55Z
And the circus rolls on
Nothing odd about a 22 year old who killed 22 people on the 22nd
Rinse and repeat the same narrative ...
Those who (went) to Grande's initial concert ... voiced their concerns ... over difficulties claiming their free tickets to the benefit concert ..."They survived the attack and their biggest problem in life is whether they will be able to get free ticket ?
Some 14,200 tickets were set aside for those in attendance on the night of the attack on May 22So with 22 dead - even if a "terrorists" attacks such a venue you still only have 0.2% chance of being a victim
Nothing odd about a 22 year old who killed 22 people on the 22nd
Rinse and repeat the same narrative ...
The victim of mind-manipulation does not know that he is a victim. To him, the walls of his prison are invisible, and he believes himself to be free.
- Aldous Huxley
Where do they find idiots like this Cathy on tucker carlson? (Or the idiots behind the 'Study' that Women Breast feeding. He asks how did we get...
As long as we are not slapped with virtual housing and virtual food...
Musk is a CIA investment, so it's not surprising that he is putting some distance between himself and Trump's presidency.
That is exactly what came to mind by just reading the news heading. Snowflake Musk crying over lost subsidies.
"the victim of the very broad assumption" that she was going to win asked why she didn't visit Wisconsin or other states that Trump won, Clinton...
