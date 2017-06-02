© Dexter Cabalza‏ / Twitter



© Google Maps

SWAT teams and fire brigades have surrounded the large Resorts World Manila complex, located next to the Philippine capital's international airport, after reports of gunfire and explosions inside.Eyewitnesses posted videos on Twitter in which apparent gunshots could be heard emanating from the country's biggest leisure center, which includes a mall, cinema and casino, while photos were uploaded of a panicky crowd gathered outside.One picture featured white smoke billowing from the top of the complex.Casualties were seen being carried out on stretchers and loaded up onto ambulances, or helped to make their own way out of the center in the aftermath of the incident, which occurred at about 1:30am local time on Friday morning.