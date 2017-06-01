© Lucy Nicholson / Reuters

The Dakota Access Pipeline long protested by groups of Native Americans and environmentalists begins carrying oil Thursday. There may be an ebb in the oil flow, however, as the pipeline company faces scrutiny over how it cleared its construction path.The meeting came one day before the DAPL is expected to begin moving oil from North Dakota into South Dakota, Iowa and ultimately Illinois for distribution. The company behind the $3.8 billion project maintains it broke no rules during construction.ETP, which believes its clearance from the State Historic Preservation Office was enough, could be fined tens of thousands of dollars or appeal a punishment in state court, AP reported. ETP also claims to have a plan to replace every removed tree with two new ones, or about 94,000 of them.