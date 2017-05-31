© Asia Wire

These shocking images show the injuries sustained after a dog was allegedly manhandled by airport staff.The Golden Retriever, who was taking a flight home with its owner, suffered serious injuries after reportedly escaping from its cage.It is believed 'excessive force' was used on the dog by airport staff.The 23-year-old owner of the animal said his dog Er Mao had severe injuries to its eyes and body when he was handed to him by staff at Tianhe International Airport in Wuhan, capital of Central China's Hubei Province.The dog had been placed inside a cage in the cargo hold of the China Eastern Airlines flight from Shanghai, although it's said to have escaped and bolted across the tarmac.After the flight landed in Wuhan, the owner said he had to wait over an hour to be given his dog, and only then was he informed that Er Mao had somehow managed to escape the cargo hold.The airport said their staff had to react to the 'emergency situation' in order to avoid damage and injuries to assets and passengers, apologising to the owner for the incident that has grabbed headlines nationwide.But the owner, who said his pet was still receiving emergency treatment at an animal hospital, is demanding a better explanation and may seek damages from the airport as well as the airlines.Further investigation is now under way to determine who will take the blame for the dog's escape and injuries.Metro.co.uk has reached out to both Tianhe International Airport and China Eastern Airlines about the allegations.