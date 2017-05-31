During a recent interview on The Scott Helmer Show, "Sawman" talked about how this problem is pervasive throughout our nation and around the world, and that the will of the American people must be strong in order to stop it. He went on to discuss how Veterans For Child Rescue's VIPR Team (Veterans Investigating Pedophile Rings) is comprised of the highest levels of Military Special Operations, Federal Law Enforcement, International Counter-Poaching Operations, The Intelligence Community, The Diplomatic Community and Film & Television. "Sawman" explained, "we will work with federal and local law enforcement to help arrest these predators and liberate the child victims." He added, "and we will share the shocking events through an unflinching television docu-series, which tears the lid off this cesspool for all to see!"
"Sawman" then went on to describe how preliminary operations and filming are now underway but that support from everyone by way of donations is crucial to funding the non-profit and their work. Throughout the broadcast, Scott Helmer encouraged his listeners to donate generously and even offered them the opportunity to raise money on a community-wide basis for Veterans For Child Rescue and another important cause within their community by bringing his charity concert tour and live radio show to their town. Since 2012, Helmer's fundraising concerts have helped raise over $2.5 Million for good causes across America. Listen to the full interview below.
Craig Sawyer, AKA "Sawman," grew up near Houston, TX and got his tactical start in the U.S. Marine Corps. He quickly transitioned to the U.S. Navy to pursue high-level Special Operations as a U.S. Navy SEAL. As an Operator at SEAL Team One, Craig gained critical combat experience in Desert Shield and Desert Storm resulting in decoration for "Heroic Service". After serving in the Navy, Craig signed on as one of the "Original 33" Federal Air Marshals, who were in place prior to the 9/11 attacks against the U.S. From there, Craig began contracting in the various combat zones, running tactical teams and protecting high-level U.S. Dignitaries like U.S. Senators Hilary Clinton and John McCain, U.S. Secretary of Defense, Donald Rumsfeld, U.S. Ambassador John Negroponte, and many more.
Comment: Hmmm... interesting and ironic background given he will now probably be exposing some of those he once protected.
During a previous appearance on April 10, 2017, "Sawman" shared with Helmer and his listeners how he feels his entire life and military training has been a "dress rehearsal," preparing him for what may be his most important mission to date, "helping save our kids with Veterans For Child Rescue." Listen to the complete broadcast here.
To learn more about Veterans For Child Rescue, support their mission, and to make a donation please visit their website.
Former Navy SEAL Craig "Sawman" Sawyer to produce new television docu-series exposing pedophile ringsThe mission is clear: expose that which has been covered up and suppressed, the dark and disgusting world of child sex trafficking rings. These rings include members from every level of our...