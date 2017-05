© Lucas Jackson / Reuters



In late March, the US barred passengers traveling from eight middle eastern countries from carrying large electronic devices on board inbound flights overthat terrorists had created a new type of airline bomb.Earlier this month, officials decided not to extend that ban to flights between the US and EU countries. However, Speaking on Fox News' Sunday program, Kelly said there are "numerous threats against aviation." He said terrorists are "obsessed" with "knocking down an airplane in flight, particularly a US carrier if it's full of mostly US folks."He explained that the move would be part of a broader effort to tighten airline security to combat what he called "a real sophisticated threat." He said no decision has been made as to the time frames of any ban.Earlier this week, Politico reported that US airlines are preparing themselves for the possible expansion of the ban. "I just know that based on our assessment of what [the US Department of Homeland Security] told us, we're preparing for it to happen," one airline source said.