In late March, the US barred passengers traveling from eight middle eastern countries from carrying large electronic devices on board inbound flights over concerns that terrorists had created a new type of airline bomb.
Comment: In other words, the ban is based on absolutely nothing.
Earlier this month, officials decided not to extend that ban to flights between the US and EU countries. However, the Secretary of Homeland Security, John Kelly, said he "might" now expand the ban to cover all international flights - meaning anyone traveling in or out of US would have to stow gadgets, including laptops and tablets, in the hold.
Speaking on Fox News' Sunday program, Kelly said there are "numerous threats against aviation." He said terrorists are "obsessed" with "knocking down an airplane in flight, particularly a US carrier if it's full of mostly US folks."
He explained that the move would be part of a broader effort to tighten airline security to combat what he called "a real sophisticated threat." He said no decision has been made as to the time frames of any ban.
Earlier this week, Politico reported that US airlines are preparing themselves for the possible expansion of the ban. "I just know that based on our assessment of what [the US Department of Homeland Security] told us, we're preparing for it to happen," one airline source said.
DHS might expand security hysteria to laptops by banning them on all international flightsLaptops and other gadgets could soon become a thing of the past on all flights in and out of the US as Homeland Security Secretary hinted that the country could expand their ban on the devices in...