Society's Child
Man burns himself to death in Munich square
RT
Sat, 20 May 2017 12:07 UTC
Police say the 54 year old drove his car to Marienplatz, at about 3am local time on Friday between the Marian column and city call, before dousing himself with several liters of gasoline and setting himself alight.
Pedestrians reportedly found the man lying on the ground, in flames, and tried to put out the fire. He was rushed to hospital but succumbed to his injuries about an hour later.
What drove the man to take his life in such a gruesome fashion is unclear, though his car had various messages scrawled on it in marker. "Never again a war on German soil," read one, "Amri is only the tip of the iceberg," another said.
"Amri" is seemingly a reference to the Tunisian terrorist Anis Amri who murdered 12 people when he drove a stolen truck into a crowd at a Christmas market in Berlin in December.
Police continue to investigate the incident but declined to speculate whether he had political motives.
- Italian interior minister: Berlin attack suspect confirmed dead after Milan shootout (UPDATES)
- Turkish forces arrest man allegedly connected to attack at Berlin Christmas market
- Report finds Berlin Christmas attacker Anis Amri 'acted on orders of top IS commander'
- Second patsy? Alleged accomplice to Christmas market attack suspect detained in Berlin
- Germany arrests acquaintance who dined with Berlin Christmas attacker
- How German authorities allowed well-known terror suspect Anis Amri to attack Berlin
'Golden Bridge on Silk Road' structure constructed outside the convention center in Beijing that hosted the inaugural Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, 13-14 May 2017
There are two ways to be fooled. One is to believe what isn't true; the other is to refuse to believe what is true.
- Søren Kierkegaard
