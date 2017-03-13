© REUTERS/ Osman Orsal

Turkish police officers have detained a man in Izmir city with alleged ties to Anis Amri, who carried out a truck-ramming attack at a Berlin Christmas market in December, and to the Islamic State (Daesh) terrorist group, local media reported Saturday.According to the Anadolu news agency, the suspect is believed to be aOn December 19, Anis Amri drove a stolen truck into a crowd at a Christmas market killing 12 people and injuring 48 others.The 24-year-old was shot dead a few days later by police in Milan, Italy.