Turkish police officers have detained a man in Izmir city with alleged ties to Anis Amri, who carried out a truck-ramming attack at a Berlin Christmas market in December, and to the Islamic State (Daesh) terrorist group, local media reported Saturday.

According to the Anadolu news agency, the suspect is believed to be a German citizen of Jordanian descent, who entered Turkey illegally to prepare further attacks in Europe.

On December 19, Anis Amri drove a stolen truck into a crowd at a Christmas market killing 12 people and injuring 48 others.

The 24-year-old was shot dead a few days later by police in Milan, Italy.