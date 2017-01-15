© AFP/Getty Images



Christoph Germann is an independent analyst and researcher based in Germany, where he is currently studying political science. His work focuses on the New Great Game in Central Asia and the Caucasus region. You can visit his website here

As more details emerge about last month's Berlin Christmas market attack, German authorities are struggling to explain why they failed to prevent the attack despite knowing full well that Anis Amri was a ticking time bomb."The attack was carried out by a man whom security officials across Germany were very well aware of," North Rhine-Westphalia's Interior Minister Ralf Jäger acknowledged at a January 5 meeting of the state's parliamentary interior committee in Düsseldorf.Jäger pointed out that top federal and regional security officialsat the Joint Counter-Terrorism Center (GTAZ) in BerlinCounter-terrorism experts rated the 24-year-old Tunisian national a "five" on the eight-point scale used to assess an individual's potential danger, with "one" representing the highest threat. This proved to be a fatal mistake.Nevertheless, the Interior Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia defended the actions taken - or not taken - by security authorities. Jäger emphasized that "in a constitutional state, we can't simply lock up threats as a precautionary measure."Dieter Schürmann, the head of the State Criminal Police Office (LKA) in North Rhine-Westphalia, took the same line, saying the authorities' findings wouldn't stand up in court and they had "exhausted all legal powers to the limit to ward off potential dangers."Schürmann revealed that German authorities knew of 14 different identities used by Amri to register himself across different states and he laid out a detailed timeline of Amri's activities in Germany,Newsbud translated Schürmann's Amri timeline and complemented it with additional information to illustrate why it is hard to believe that German authorities "exhausted all legal powers to the limit to ward off potential dangers" and that they didn't see the Berlin Christmas market attack coming.Additional information is marked with an asterisk (*).Amri enters Germany illegally and is picked up by police in Freiburg.Amri receives a "Certificate of Registration as an Asylum-Seeker" (BüMA) under the name "" in Karlsruhe.Amri receives another BüMA under the "" in Berlin.Amri is registered at the Berlin State Office for Health and Social Affairs (Lageso) under the name "." He allegedly. The case against him is later dropped because "Zaghoul" has disappeared.Amri tells the Central Foreigners Authority (ZAB) in Dortmund that his name is "."During this time, Amri is assigned to the central accommodation facilities of the state of North Rhine-Westphalia in Hermer and Rüthen as well as the municipal accommodation facility of the town of Emmerich.The federal prosecutor's office launches an investigation into the network of Ahmad Abdulaziz Abdullah A., better known as Abu Walaa, an Iraqi-born hate preacher based in the town of Hildesheim (Lower Saxony).and organizing trips to Syria.The imam of the Fussilet mosque in Berlin, Dagestani-born Gadzhimurad K. alias Murad Atayev, is arrested on suspicion of recruiting people for the Islamic State group and supplying equipment to Islamist groups in Syria. Two of his close Fussilet associates, Ismet D. and Emin F., were arrested on similar charges several months earlier.Gadzhimurad K. described himself as "an information aggregator for the Islamic State" in an interview with Meduza in May 2015.The immigration office of the administrative district of Kleve (North Rhine-Westphalia) informs police that a roommate of "Mohamed Hassa" in Emmerich sawPolice launch a so-called "Prüffall Islamismus." Krefeld police visit the tipster who confirms his statement.Amri gets another BüMA under the name "" at the ZAB Dortmund, assigning him to the accommodation facility Neuss and from there to the municipality of Bestwig.The Foreigners' Registration Office in Münster issues a BüMA for "Ahmed Almasri," assigning Amri to the accommodation facility Dinslaken. Afterwards, Amri is assigned to the city of Oberhausen. "Ahmed Almasri" is registered there until 18 May 2016.Amriand that he can provide a Kalashnikov for an attack.*Security authorities havein the Abu Walaa network.North Rhine-Westphalia security authorities learn that a certain "Anis" wants to carry out attacks with "military weapons" in Germany.*According to files shown on ARD-Brennpunkt on December 23, the North Rhine-Westphalia LKA immediately sends its findings to the Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA).The North Rhine-Westphalia LKAthroughout Germany as well as the federal prosecutor's office about the potential danger posed by "Anis" who is allegedly not identified at this point.Amri registers himself under another name as an asylum-seeker in Berlin and is being referred to Hamburg.Meeting at the Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) in Berlin. The North Rhine-Westphalia LKA presents its findings about "Anis" and his previous stay in Italy.Briefing at the Lower Saxony LKA after authorities learn of Amri's ties to Hildesheim (Abu Walaa). The North Rhine-Westphalia LKA presents its findings.as part of the Abu Walaa investigation.Authorities learn that Amri plans to commit a robbery or theft in Berlin. Meeting between North Rhine-Westphalia LKA and Berlin LKA. Berlin police ask the district attorney's office to launch criminal proceedings, judiciary disagrees.The Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV) notes that Amri travels under different identities to Berlin, North Rhine-Westphalia, Lower Saxony and Baden-Württemberg,. Amri wants to obtain weapons in the French Islamist scene and raise funds with burglaries and robberies, the BfV concludes.The trial against the head of Fussilet, Ismet D., and the president of the group's council of elders, Emin F., starts. They are accused of supporting the terrorist group Junud al-Sham in Syria with recruits, money and equipment.The North Rhine-Westphalia LKA participates in a meeting of the Joint Counter-Terrorism Center (GTAZ) in Berlin. Result: the situation makes a "harmful event seem rather unlikely," the report states. The LKA is told to investigate further.Dortmund police classify Amri as a "Gefährder North Rhine-Westphalia" (Islamism). Amri had stayed in Dortmund between 22 January and 12 February 2016.Another meeting at the GTAZ in Berlin. The Berlin LKA wants to take its own measures because of Amri's repeated stays in the German capital. The BKA agrees to contact Italian and Tunisian authorities. Objective: proper identification of Amri.Another GTAZ meeting. The participants stick to their assessment.Amri leaves Dortmund for Berlin.(working either for the BfV or a State Office for the Protection of the Constitution (LfV))in the German capital. Berlin police keep Amri under surveillance.Investigators learn thatwho is supposed to help him with his terrorist plans.The North Rhine-Westphalia LKAfor preparing a "serious state-threatening offense."Another GTAZ meeting. The participants conclude that there are still no indications of specific dangers after Amri's stay in Berlin.Amri is no longer classified as a "Gefährder" in North Rhine-Westphalia because he has been living in Berlin since February 24. One day later,Amri is spending the nights at different places in Berlin, he doesn't register a residence. Amri is still officially registered in Emmerich.The federal prosecutor's office asks the Berlin public prosecutor's office to launch investigative proceedings against Amri.The Berlin public prosecutor's office. Berlin LKA takes over.Amri is placed under. He is suspected of planning a burglary to raise funds to buy automatic weapons.*Investigators note thatAmri travels to Dortmund and Oberhausen for a couple of days. He also establishes contacts with the radical Islamist scene there, but investigators don't receive any information about the planning of an attack or purchase of weapons.The North Rhine-Westphalia LKA learns that Amri applied for benefits for asylum-seekers in multiple municipalities - with different identities. The LKA files charges against Amri for fraud and false certification, the LKA suggests getting a warrant for his arrest.Amri isin Berlin.Amri files an application for asylum at the Dortmund field office of the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (BAMF). He poses as "," Egyptian national. It becomes known that Amri was already assigned to Emmerich under another name.The Berlin LKA no longer classifies Amri as a "Gefährder" because a formal asylum procedure is being initiated in North Rhine-Westphalia.Essen police classify Amri again as a "Gefährder."Wiretapping of Amri, which began in December 2015, is called off after six months.The wiretapping is halted because Amri's contacts with the suspect become less frequent.Gadzhimurad K. is sentenced to two and a half years in prison for recruiting fighters for the Islamic State group.*The Fussilet mosque, referred to as "mosque of the ISIS people in Berlin" by investigators, has still not been shut down. Since 2015, Berlin authorities have been sitting on a motion to ban Fussilet, citing a shortage of staff and legal barriers.Another GTAZ meeting, the same result: Amri poses no "specific" danger, he should be deported.The Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (BAMF) rejects Amri's application for asylum as "clearly unfounded" and declares that he can now be deported.Amri isin a row over drugs at a bar in Berlin Neukölln.Amri takes the long-distance bus from Berlin to Zürich. He attracts the attention of federal police during a routine check in the southern German city of Friedrichshafen. Amri conceals his identity,. Police detain him. A local court in nearby Ravensburg issues a warrant for Amri's arrest. He is moved to the local detention center pending his deportation.Amri is released from JVA Ravensburg. The Kleve immigration office (North Rhine-Westphalia) had pointed out that authorities are trying to get replacement identity documents from Tunisia, but it would take some time, leaving an application for detention pending deportation with no prospect of success.Authorities lose track of Amri in North Rhine-Westphalia. He was last seen in Dortmund and Emmerich.Covert surveillance of Amri, which began in March 2016, is halted after six months. The Berlin LKA didn't apply for authorization to continue active surveillance of Amri after September 21.Surveillance showed that Amri was working as a small-time drug dealer in Berlin and that he was involved in a knife attack over drugs, but allegedly no evidence to substantiate the original warning., that he is in contact with suspected Tunisian terrorists in Libya, "wants to carry out a project" in Germany and is staying in Berlin. German authorities receive similar information on October 14 and October 26.Police try to find Amri at his registered address in Emmerich, to no avail.Tunisian authorities tell the Central Foreigners Authority (ZAB) in Cologne that Amri - alias Ahmed Almasri - isa Tunisian national.Interpol Tunis confirms, beyond any doubt, that Amria Tunisian national, sharing passport data.Morocco's DGST warns Germanyabout "the tendencies of Anis Amri and his readiness to perpetrate a terrorist attack."The Central Foreigners Authority (ZAB) requests passport replacement documents at the Consulate General of Tunisia in Bonn.Amri's cell phone is located "in the Berlin/Brandenburg region."Another GTAZ meeting, all authorities are aware of Amri's stay in Berlin.in a series of coordinated raids in Lower Saxony and North Rhine-Westphalia.[27]The district attorney's office in Duisburg suspends the fraud case against Amri because no one in Duisburg can track his whereabouts.The Kleve immigration office (North Rhine-Westphalia) deregisters Amri. He has not been staying at his last registered address, the municipal accommodation facility in Emmerich, for some time.Amriin Berlin before putting his plan into action.Anis Amri drives a truck into the Christmas market at Breitscheidplatz in Berlin. Twelve people are killed and 56 others injured.The Consulate General of Tunisia in Bonnfor Amri's deportation.Amri is killed in a shootout with police in Milan, Italy.No one has resigned over the Amri debacle, but "German politicians are falling over each other to come up with new security measures to prevent terrorist attacks."