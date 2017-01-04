Society's Child
Germany arrests acquaintance who dined with Berlin Christmas attacker
RT
Wed, 04 Jan 2017 22:02 UTC
The attacker's suspected accomplice, a 26-year old Tunisian man, was snatched during a police operation at a refugee facility in Berlin-Spandau, Frauke Kohler, spokeswoman for the Federal prosecutors office confirmed on Thursday.
"According to the current findings, the suspect and Anis Amri knew each other since around late 2015," Johler said.
"In the course of our investigations we found out that the two had met on the eve of the attack in a restaurant in Berlin-Mitte," and were involved in an "intense discussion," the official said.
"This resulted in [our] allegation that the suspect, the 26-year-old Tunisian, could have been possibly involved in the [terrorist] act, or at least could have known about the plan of the assault."
Members of the German Federal criminal police (BKA) who raided the refugee facility where the 26-year old Tunisian had a room, also seized "communication devices."
"They [devices] are being evaluated right now," Kohler said. She stressed though, that the information gathered by the Federal prosecutor's office so far, was not enough to keep the suspect in detention.
Nevertheless, a temporary detention order currently in place, has been ordered by a judge on request of the Berlin prosecutor's office. This is however not over a terrorist-related issue, but rather of alleged social-system fraud, Kohler said, as cited by Die Welt.
Police also searched a room of Amri's ex-flatmate in Berlin on Wednesday, a statement by the Federal Prosecutor's office said. The respective person (name not disclosed) is now "considered a witness," by the authorities.
"The analysis of Amri's mobile phone showed that he had tried to reach the "witness" on the morning and afternoon of the day of the attack," the statement says. Yet, according to the officials its still not clear whether they in fact had a conversation.
Investigators have seized "communication devices" of the "witness" and are now analyzing the equipment. After killing a polish driver and stealing his lorry, Anis Amri, allegedly ploughed the vehicle into a Christmas market in central Berlin on December 19, killing 12 people.
Four days later, Amri, a Tunisian refugee who arrived in Germany in 2015, was shot dead by police in Milan after fleeing to Italy, allegedly via France and the Netherlands.
On Thursday, Italian authorities confirmed that the gun, which Amti used in a shootout with police in Milan, was the same one used to kill the Polish driver.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Credit ripoff: Two major US credit reporting bureaus fined for deceptive marketing practices
- The CIA, Organized Crime, the Media and Elections
- Germany arrests acquaintance who dined with Berlin Christmas attacker
- A well-kept open secret: Washington is behind India's brutal experiment of abolishing most cash
- Paul Craig Roberts: Can Trump fix the economy in 2017?
- Mount Rainier to get new digital-warning system for massive mudflows
- Man stabs nearly a dozen children in Chinese kindergarten
- The cruel experiments of Israel's arms industry
- Elite Privilege: IMF Director Chrstine Lagarde convicted of negligence by French court yet faces no discipline and keeps her job
- IDF soldier who killed immobile Palestinian assailant convicted of manslaughter (UPDATE)
- Two injured after gunmen attack restaurant in Istanbul
- Western media ignores return of peace and rebuilding in Aleppo
- Norman Finkelstein: In UN abstention Obama changed his policy on Israeli settlements, making them a war crime
- Republican elite embarrassed as Trump stops gutting of ethics office with a tweet
- U.S. had more floods in 2016 than any year since records began in 1980
- Psychopath: Man confesses to killing lover, told detectives he planned to eat victim's penis and cut his head off
- Was the Tu-154 crash a covert NATO operation?
- Pence: Trump promises 'day one' action against Obama executive orders
- Murdoch backlash: Press regulation and control shouldn't be left to a 'vindictive tycoon'
- FakeNews Fallout: WikiLeaks Suing CNN For Defamation
- The CIA, Organized Crime, the Media and Elections
- A well-kept open secret: Washington is behind India's brutal experiment of abolishing most cash
- Paul Craig Roberts: Can Trump fix the economy in 2017?
- The cruel experiments of Israel's arms industry
- Elite Privilege: IMF Director Chrstine Lagarde convicted of negligence by French court yet faces no discipline and keeps her job
- Western media ignores return of peace and rebuilding in Aleppo
- Norman Finkelstein: In UN abstention Obama changed his policy on Israeli settlements, making them a war crime
- Republican elite embarrassed as Trump stops gutting of ethics office with a tweet
- Was the Tu-154 crash a covert NATO operation?
- Pence: Trump promises 'day one' action against Obama executive orders
- Murdoch backlash: Press regulation and control shouldn't be left to a 'vindictive tycoon'
- FakeNews Fallout: WikiLeaks Suing CNN For Defamation
- 'Pro-Israel' hawks a detriment to both US and Israel
- Slovakia's PM calls on EU leaders to stop referendum 'adventures' - 'hazardous to EU and euro'
- Arab separatists claim two pipeline 'bombings' in Iran
- US hysteria over domestic "election interference" may backfire internationally
- Hacking Your Mind: Washington Post is richly rewarded for false news about Russia threat while public is deceived
- Trump's pivot to China
- Russian MOD slams CIA Director: 'Someday they will answer for war crimes'
- US aid package makes it cheap for Israel to start a war
- Credit ripoff: Two major US credit reporting bureaus fined for deceptive marketing practices
- Germany arrests acquaintance who dined with Berlin Christmas attacker
- Man stabs nearly a dozen children in Chinese kindergarten
- IDF soldier who killed immobile Palestinian assailant convicted of manslaughter (UPDATE)
- Two injured after gunmen attack restaurant in Istanbul
- Psychopath: Man confesses to killing lover, told detectives he planned to eat victim's penis and cut his head off
- Aeroflot A321 skids off runway in Kaliningrad, Russia; passenger evacuations
- Almost a quarter of Brits admit to spying on their partner's cellphones
- Obama admin's new transgender care rule under a pile-up of lawsuits
- Man threatens to bomb Walmart for booze & bullets with IS explosives
- Hundred injured as train derails at Brooklyn's Atlantic Terminal
- Carnival Cruises touts creepy monitoring "jewelry" that tracks vacation choices
- Scores killed in New Year's weekend terror attacks in Iraq
- Indian politicians blame women for NYE 'mass molestation' in Bangalore - 'If there's sugar, ants will come'
- 'Santas' attack nightclub in Istanbul - many killed and injured (UPDATES)
- Five years into Common Core: 15-year-olds behind 35 countries in math
- Britain's top bosses have already made more money in 2.5 days than the average British worker will all year
- Police officer under investigation after punching girl in massive Philadelphia brawl
- Long Island Rail Road derails in Brooklyn; several injured
- Four children accidentally gassed to death in Texas after pesticide spraying
- Ancient Cross and Menorah Carvings Found Side by Side
- The Room of 10,000 Ancient Skulls
- Cuba and South Africa: Regionalism and Internationalism, Ideology and Conflict in Southern Africa during the Cold War
- 2,300yo ancient sword discovered in China, looks as deadly as ever
- Ancient Stone Bowl Unearthed in Jerusalem Perplexes Experts
- 'Passengers on Titanic were victims of criminal negligence' - New documentary provides evidence corporate greed, not act of god, sunk Titanic
- CIA won't endorse new "Secret Ops of the CIA" calendar showing agents stealing secrets, killing enemies and being killed
- Mystery of 24 alien black-boxes discovered near Egypt's Pyramids of Giza
- Boiler room fire ultimately responsible for the sinking of the Titanic, says new research
- The Secret Government - 1987: The Reagan-Bush Years
- Kwanzaa: Concocted by a deranged felon in 1966?
- Unearthed British documents reveal Thatcher government ordered sentries to shoot intruders after submarine defaced
- The caves of Goyet, Belgium prove Neanderthals were cannibals
- Killing its own people: Remembering the US Government's act of genocide against Native Americans at Wounded Knee
- Scottish city of Falkirk's greatest Roman discovery
- DNA from 2,000-year-old elongated Paracas skulls changes known history
- The world's most ancient crown was found, dates back to the copper age
- Scans unveil secrets of world's oldest mummies, 2,000 years older than Egypt's
- Researchers discover new pharaonic tomb in Egypt
- The Christmas storm of 1916 which struck New Orleans
- Mount Rainier to get new digital-warning system for massive mudflows
- Zombie apocolypse could give humans just 100 days to live
- New state of water discovered
- Designer creates anti-surveillance clothing to hide people from facial recognition software
- Exposure to misinformation can enhance memory recall
- Forget the Shovel, Ancient Finds Now Made From Space
- Diamonds that 'know where they are' could make GPS satellites redundant
- A brand-new human organ has been classified
- NEOWISE discovers one, possibly two, new comets
- Doomsday warning or #fakenews? Earth will be destroyed by a rogue solar system in 2017
- SpaceX failure probe complete: Flights to resume Sunday from California
- Scientists uncover clues in memory consolidation
- High-tech refrigerators, washing machines to be used in criminal investigations
- Northern Lights' Festive Show Captured in Stunning NASA Image
- Skeptical climate scientists coming in from the cold
- Scientists unlock the secret medicinal toolbox of plants
- Experimental brain cancer treatment injects 'biological assassin' cells into brain that 'seek and destroy' cancerous cells
- NASA's Near-Earth Object hunting mission spots a Comet and a body that's 'either a Comet or an asteroid'
- Dr. Jim Kozubek warns that gene editing could wipe out future generations of geniuses
- Comet 45P to make New Year's Eve Northern Hemisphere appearance
- U.S. had more floods in 2016 than any year since records began in 1980
- 6 killed as storms, tornadoes & floods sweep southeast US leaving trail of destruction (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)
- Fishing guide photographs dead sperm whale in Louisiana lake
- Heavy snow, winds, leave 16,000 households in Poland without power
- Severe winter weather warnings stop trains throughout Austria
- Rare M3.9 earthquake hits Sydney, Australia; Government urges calm
- Eastern brown snake found consuming python in Ipswich, Australia
- Lightning bolt kills man in Thakurgaon, Bangladesh
- Up to 32 inches of snow in 1.5 days for Longmont, Colorado
- Rare whale found dead at Island Beach State Park, New Jersey
- 3.9 magnitude tremor strikes off UK coast - biggest quake for nearly a decade
- Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes off Fiji
- Mysterious 'boom' shakes homes in Connecticut
- These seabirds are choking on a plastic ocean
- Part of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park collapses into ocean
- Dozens of birds fall from sky along Route 22 near Whitehall, Pennsylvania
- Woman dies as 5.7 magnitude earthquake hits India-Bangladesh border
- Last winter's floods in the UK worst in 100 years confirms NERC centre report
- Video shows woman hit by lightning on beach in Itanhaém, Brazil
- Huge wildfire burns 100 homes in Valparaiso, Chile
- Anomalous: Three Quadrantid meteor fireballs in southern skies?
- Meteor fireball or falling plane? Social media in Japan puzzled by mysterious fireball in the sky
- Meteor? Residents in Northern Alberta, Canada report 'strange noise', 'large blue flash' and 'explosion' in night sky
- Meteor fireball streaks across Turrialba volcanic eruption in Costa Rica
- Meteor fireball disintegrates over Guatemala, El Salvador and Nicaragua
- Green meteor fireball streaks across West Michigan sky
- Three meteor fireballs recorded over France in three days
- Large meteor fireball illuminates the sky over Colombia
- Fireball spotted over Swiss skies
- Fireball spotted over Belgium
- SOTT Exclusive: Four Fireballs Streak Across Irish Sky
- Huge meteor fireball illuminates night sky over Spain (VIDEOS)
- Meteor fireball photographed hurtling towards ground in Wraysbury, UK
- Massive meteor fireball explodes several times off the coast of Norway
- Another fireball explodes over Siberian city
- Blazing fireball sighting over Scotland was probably meteor
- Meteor reported blazing across sky in Denmark
- Meteor fireball 'tore up the skies' in northeast Brazil
- House in Indonesia hit by meteorite
- Meteor fireball observed over Ireland and northern UK
- France suspends sales of vitamin D following death of baby given liquid supplement Uvesterol D
- New study: No proof diet drinks help with weight loss
- Doctors warn against sticking Q-tips in your ears
- "Asbestos of the Sky" - The Aviation Industry's Darkest Coverup
- The eye's role in circadian rhythm entrainment
- Do Your Research! New Year's 'Detox' Lands Woman in the ER
- Soil depletion and the decline in nutritional content of fruits and vegetables
- New research finds capsaicin destroys diseased cells, which could help fight cancer
- The mysterious virus that could cause obesity
- 4 children killed after pesticide sprayed under home, 6 more hospitalized
- The overdose death toll keeps rising
- Euthanasia is not the last stop for mental illness
- 'Lazy Monkeys': Codex Committee condemns 90% of world to poor health
- Vitamin K: An often overlooked nutrient critical for the health of your heart, bones and metabolism
- A simple technique to correct your posture and improve your health and mood
- Unmotivated to exercise? Dopamine could be to blame
- Experts call for official guidelines on child screen use
- India: The Dirty Secret About Your Clothes
- The dirty secrets of surgical instruments
- The war on natural medicine - the beginning of the end
- Change your life by trusting your future self
- Hard-wired: The brain's circuitry for political belief
- Can't keep your New Year's resolutions? Try being kind to yourself
- Take rest: Restorative yoga triggers your relaxation response
- Ariana Grande, Twitter thread on sexism requires 'otherworldly patience'
- The late effects of stress: New insights into how the brain responds to trauma
- Researchers discover the most relaxing song on Earth
- The philosophical musings of Bruce Lee
- Why you should care less about what (most) other people think
- Breath of life: The scientific health benefits of controlled breathing
- When technology becomes too much of a good thing: Tips for breaking your screen addiction
- The Real 'Clash of Civilizations'? Spiritual Roots of Russo-American Conflict
- How to get rid of old habits and find your true Self
- Emotional 'hangovers' influence how we attend to and remember future experiences
- Benefits of caring: People who help and support others live longer
- The art of navigating family during the holidays
- Is your social media making you depressed?
- What do people talk about before they die?
- 9 Stoic principles to help you keep calm in times of chaos
- Blunted reward response found in brains of depressed children
- Photo of "demon" goes viral on Facebook
- Arizona UFO theories reignited after mystery lights appear on New Year's Eve
- Beautiful crop circle makes an appearance in Antsy, UK
- Milwaukee man's van damaged by unidentified object falling from the sky
- Multiple lights appear and disappear in sky over Buxton, Maine (VIDEO)
- Strange Dutch Skies: Triangle UFOs and Mysterious 'Smoke Rings'
- Sea monster with dreadlocks? Mysterious object washes up on New Zealand beach
- My, how Area 51 has grown over the last 30 years
- Weird science: Chinese government has conducted numerous studies on superhuman powers
- Shapeshifting UFO over Houston, Texas?
- Turkey goes #UFOAttack crazy as 'sightings' seen across country
- Chinese astronauts spooked by unexplained knocking sounds during spaceflights
- How does the election of Donald Trump affect the disclosure movement?
- The return of Mothman? Point Pleasant resident photographs creature
- Strange implants and the extraterrestrial hypothesis
- Argentines battle demons at 'exorcism school'
- UFO filmed over Lima, Peru
- Massive 3.4 mile 'doorway' spotted on Mercury allowing 'UFOs' to travel in and out?
- The mystery of the Mary Celeste began on Staten Island 144 years ago
- This UFO spotted over Whitby coastline left photographer 'freaked out'
- Obama greenlights one last drone strike 'for old times' sake'
- Top news bloopers of 2016
- Woman rides jumping cow after being denied horse as a girl in New Zealand
- Kremlin names Trump employee of the month
- Cassetteboy: Brexit. 2016 review special (VIDEO)
- A new Ministry of Truth will protect Germany from Putin personally hacking their election
- The man who looks after 735 dogs
- Putin to sing at Trump inauguration
- Nature freaks scout forests in search of rare predator, Hillary Clinton
- Revealed! Putin personally hacked DNC from surveillance aircraft with bear on board
- Seriously folks: The extraordinary interference of Russia in the domestic affairs of America
- Dead Polish man goes back to the pub from the morgue
- Hair, there & everywhere: The most bizarre 'sightings' of Trump's famous hairdo
- Putin's 'no-nonsense' dog gives a 'ruff' start at interview with Japanese journalists (VIDEO)
- Putin and the Russians did it! CIA mercilessly trolled after #RussianHack blame game
- Putin refuses puppy gift from Japan - war inevitable
- ISIS whines after Russia maliciously interferes with latest attack on Palmyra, killing dozens of their 'moderate' terrorists
- There's a lady in Cuba who gets paid by the government for guarding iconic glasses on John Lennon statue
- Confirmed: Russia Rigged Election, killed JFK and hid Saddam's WMDs
- The Russian squids are coming! Putin is weaponizing sea creatures
Quote of the Day
You can chain me, you can torture me, you can even destroy this body, but you will never imprison my mind.
Recent Comments
system has a natural painkiller, endorphin. If you start feeling pain above normal levels , then something isn't functioning well in your system....
What actually is this Vitamin D medication? Composition of the drug UVESTEROL D P dose L (0.16 ml) P dose 1 (0.20 ml) P dose 2 (0.30 ml)...
I would ride my cat!.....except cats not big enough!
Do you really think you can outrun an earthquake on a cow? I actually think this is very beautiful!...i just cant stop laughing at all my stupid...
This is so refreshing! Usually its young men with sheep videos coming out of New Zealand!....and most of them are rated XXXX! Finally something...
SOTT.NET
Click here to learn how you can help
Reader comments do not necessarily reflect the views of the volunteers, editors, and directors of SOTT.net or the Quantum Future Group.
Remember, we need your help to collect information on what is going on in your part of the world! Send your article suggestions to:
Some icons appearing on this site were created by: Afterglow, Aha-Soft, AntialiasFactory, artdesigner.lv, Artura, DailyOverview, Dellustrations, Everaldo, GraphicsFuel, IconDrawer, IconFactory, Iconka, IconShock, Icons-Land, i-love-icons, KDE-look.org, Klukeart, Mayosoft, mugenb16, NicolasMollet, PetshopBoxStudio, VisualPharm, VistaICO, wbeiruti, WebIconset, YellowIcon
Original content © 2002-2016 by Sott.net/Signs of the Times. See: FAIR USE NOTICE
Comment: See also: