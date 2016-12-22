Puppet Masters
Berlin Truck Attack Suspect Identified: Conveniently Left ID In Truck
RT
Wed, 21 Dec 2016 18:02 UTC
A search is currently underway for 24-year-old Tunisian Anis Amri, who could be armed and dangerous, according to a statement from the Federal Prosecutor's Office (GBA).
"Anis AMRI is 178cm tall and weighs about 75kg, has black hair and brown eyes." according to the statement.
Amri is suspected of driving a Polish-registered truck into a crowd at a busy Christmas market in Berlin, in an attack echoing that which took place in Nice in July when 86 people were killed.
Identity documents belonging to Amri were reportedly found inside the truck, according to Der Spiegel.
Comment: Once more, a 'Muslim terror attack' culprit is found, not in person, but by way of his ID, conveniently left at the scene of the crime. Are Muslims really that stupid, or is it the PTB and media that thinks the rest of us are stupid enough to buy this dog that don't hunt?
Update: Suspect in Berlin Truck Attack Was Under Surveillance for Months
The suspect in Monday's deadly terrorist attack on a Christmas market in Berlin had been under covert surveillance for several months earlier this year.
Anis Amri, a 23-year-old Tunisian man suspected of the attack, had previously caught the attention of intelligence officials who suspected that he was planning an attack. There are reports that he had planned a robbery to fund the purchase of automatic weapons to carry out his plot.
His application for asylum in Germany was rejected in June, but he could not be deported, as he did not have a valid passport.
To be able to deport him, German authorities had attempted to get him a new passport, but originally Tunisia challenged whether he was a citizen. His new travel documents arrived in Germany on Wednesday, the same day that a nationwide wanted notice and reward of €100,000 ($104,300) was offered for tips leading to his capture.
This person attracted the attention of various security agencies in Germany because of contacts to a radical Islamist milieu," Interior Minister of the western German state of North Rhine-Westphalia, Ralf Jäger, said in a news conference on Wednesday.
Reader Comments
actually, I think they do.
they really are that ignorant, incompetent etc.... we really can't discount this factor as it's been mentioned by those 'on the dark side' leaving the game for a long time... tools, useful idiots etc... they really are so out of touch that a simple rewrite won't work any longer, no number of focus groups will help out... the entire script needs a complete rewrite... which seems obvious to us, but so far, it seems the PTB just don't care enough to spend the time/money on the writers on their staff... or even they're not allowed to touch the script given to them? Our central banks are following the same script, so it seems these false flag operators are in the same club, following the same set of rules.
that Elvis did it than to believe that , once again, a fumbling Muslim dropped his ID.
Do these leaders really think we're that stupid?