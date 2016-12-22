"This person attracted the attention of various security agencies in Germany because of contacts to a radical Islamist milieu," Interior Minister of the western German state of North Rhine-Westphalia, Ralf Jäger, said in a news conference on Wednesday.

Anis Amri, a 23-year-old Tunisian man suspected of the attack, had previously caught the attention of intelligence officials who suspected that he was planning an attack. There are reports that he had planned a robbery to fund the purchase of automatic weapons to carry out his plot.To be able to deport him, German authorities had attempted to get him a new passport, but originally Tunisia challenged whether he was a citizen. His new travel documents arrived in Germany on Wednesday, the same day that a nationwide wanted notice and reward of €100,000 ($104,300) was offered for tips leading to his capture.Fourteen people remained in critical condition on Tuesday evening. Twelve people were killed during the rampage and dozens more injured.The document was discovered on Tuesday, as investigators conducted a more thorough search of the vehicle. A Pakistani man was previously arrested for the incident, but was released after forensics failed to link him to the vehicle.