© molly.hill.5492 / Facebook

An Australian woman says she was strip-searched and groundlessly jailed in Hawaii upon her arrival to the US, where she planned to spent an extended holiday with her American boyfriend.Molly Hill said she arrived at Hawaii's Honolulu International Airport on Monday fully prepared for her 88-day-trip and not expecting any problems. She had an approved tourist visa for 90 days and a paid return ticket.At customs, however, her "Hawaii dream turned into a nightmare," the 26-year-old wrote on her Facebook page, telling the story of her detention.After inspecting her diary and going through Hill's preparation notes for the trip, the officers alleged that she was going to violate her visa terms, she says.The young woman was then fingerprinted and eventually told she would not be able to enter the country , as well as being told she would need to spend the night at the Federal Detention Center in Honolulu until her flight could be arranged."I couldn't believe I was in the same place as the chick whose boyfriend convinced her to drive 70 lb's of heroin and meth over the Mexican border," Hill wrote.She says she spent a largely sleepless night in the cell, during which her cellmate held a "conversation" through the toilet pipes with her boyfriend, who was being held upstairs.The Australian apparently did not lose her sense of humor in custody, though, saying that "those two felons in love probably have a better chance of being together than my boyfriend and I.""It's been a surreal few days that's taken a big chunk of money, heartache and tears," she said, adding that she has to "sleep for a week" before deciding what to do. Hill also said she was going to speak to an immigration lawyer about the incident."If anyone knows of a good immigration lawyer please hit me up! OR if you're a journalist let's write an anti-Trump piece," Hill said.Meanwhile, US Customs and Border Protection officers did not acknowledge any wrongdoing, saying that the "officers acted according to current laws and regulations," as cited by 9NEWS.A spokeswoman for the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade confirmed it had assisted an Australian woman in the US."The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade provided assistance to an Australian woman deported from the United States. Due to our privacy obligations, we will not be making any further comment," the spokeswoman told 9news.com.au.US President Donald Trump took a tough stance on immigration during his election campaign and after his inauguration. He promised voters he would build a huge wall along the Mexican border to protect the country from illegal immigrants, and also imposed limits on working visas and wanted to ban entry from certain predominantly Muslim countries - a move which was blocked by the courts.