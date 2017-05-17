The boy's arrest was captured on camera and has drawn much-needed attention as it circulates around social media. Police claim they handcuffed the boy for his own protection. However, several images of the incident show the boy standing there — entirely compliant.
The incident happened last Tuesday at Gabe B. Allen Charter School in Dallas, Texas. The boy's mother received a call from school — like she has plenty of times in the past — notifying her to come pick up her son for acting out.
However, when she arrived at school last Tuesday, her son was not there.
As FOX 4 reports, she says it had become a familiar routine as her son is a special needs student and often has episodes causing him to act out. But last week, she says administrators told her he'd been taken to a mental facility to prevent harm to himself and to others.
"My son was acting up, which he does every other day. My son was running, which he does every other day. My son was saying absurdities, which he does every other day. And just like every other day, I was called to go and pick him up that morning on a Tuesday morning. When I got there, 'Where's my baby?' 'Oh, he's not here.'"This poor family did not get their son back from the state facility until Monday — six days after police took him away. Naturally, police claim this was all done for the boy's safety.
The Dallas ISD police department noted that they cannot discuss specifics of the case because of the boy's age. However, after the photo began to go viral on social media, they issued the following response.
"The image you may have seen posted is of a student while he is being restrained to protect himself against any further harm," the statement said. "We ask for your help during this period to not continue to spread misinformation."
Sharing a photo of a 7-year-old boy in handcuffs surrounded by massive police officers is hardly 'spreading misinformation.' These are the images society needs to see to help shake them out of this passive acceptance of the police state.
In what world is it considered acceptable for police officers to handcuff a small child with autism at his school and then kidnap him for six days?
The answer to that question is simple. It is not acceptable.
Sadly, however, this country is beginning to accept more instances like this one as schools turn to police to solve everyday childhood problems.
If teachers could not keep this little boy from hurting himself or others, then they have no business in that profession.
According to an attorney for the family, they were told their little boy was held for this prolonged period of time until it was determined that he no longer presented a threat to himself after intervention efforts. Exactly what those 'intervention efforts' were, at the unknown facility, have yet to be determined. However, speculation, especially for those with children, is left to a nightmarish imagination.
So far, the family has had to request a detailed account of why their son was handcuffed and kidnapped. They are also attempting to verify the training of the staff who allowed police to take a 7-year-old boy away from his family for nearly a week — to protect him.
This is what public education looks like in a police state.
