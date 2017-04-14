© Chinatopix



China's Foreign Minister warned that anmay break out "at any moment,"The extraordinary warning comes amidWhile US President Donald Trump is threatening to "take care" of the North Korean "problem," Pyongyang says it is ready to repel any military action."Lately,with the US and the ROK [South Korea] on one side, and the DPRK [North Korea] on the other," Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told reporters on Friday, adding that "One has the feeling that a conflict could break out at any moment."He cautioned both sides thatand that whichever side provoked a conflictEarlier in the day, Wang said both Washington and Pyongyang must refrain from "provoking and threatening each other, whether in words or actions, and not let the situation get to an irreversible and unmanageable stage," as cited by Reuters. In an apparent attempt to cool down the US administration's bellicose rhetoric, he added:China, North Korea's close ally and main trading partner, does not welcome Pyongyang's nuclear program, but advocates finding political solution to the crisis. For its part,which also shares a land border with the reclusive state,The tension on the Korean Peninsula was one of the topics Wang Yi discussed with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in a Friday phone call.and urges all parties to show patience and refrain from "any actions which might mean making provocative steps," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.From 1950 to 1953, theAfter the US-led coalition forces crossed the 38th parallel dividing the two Koreas,deployed troops and entered the war, while therendered military and logistical support to their socialist allies. The conflict, which quickly became a war of attrition, claimed the lives of over 33,000 American and 400,000 North Korean soldiers.According to some media reports, the ongoing US military buildup close to North Korean waters may go far beyond an ordinary show of force. On Thursday, American intelligence officials told NBC that theIn turn, North Korea warned on Tuesday it would retaliate to any sign of American aggression with all means available."If the US dares opt for a military action, crying out for 'pre-emptive attack', [Pyongyang] is ready to react.for the catastrophic consequences to be entailed by its outrageous actions," North Korea's deputy foreign minister said in an interview with AP."The US introduces into the Korean Peninsula, the world's biggest hotspot, huge nuclear strategic assets, seriously threatening peace and security of the peninsula and pushing the situation there to the brink of a war," the North's General Staff said in a statement carried by KCNA.