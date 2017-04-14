Marino is known as a rabid hardliner on drug policy, going so far as to proclaim that nonviolent drug offenders should be placed in a "hospital-slash-prison." Congressman Marino is set to resign his position in the House to direct the Office of National Drug Policy Control, which advises President Trump on drug policy.
Since 2011, Marino has voted against amendments on three different occasions that would have prohibited the U.S Department of Justice from interfering with state medical cannabis laws and allowed Department of Veterans Affairs doctors to give military veterans medical cannabis recommendations, according to MassRoots.
Additionally, Marino voted against a law to protect state-controlled CBD programs from federal crackdowns and has at least twice opposed industrial hemp legislation. Perhaps the biggest irony here is the fact that Marino, in an October interview with the Sun-Gazette, had the nerve to absurdly claim he's a "states' rights guy."
In the same interview, he noted that the only way he would ever agree to legalizing cannabis would be after "a really in-depth medical scientific study." Revealing his extreme level of ignorance about the veracity of medicinal cannabis, Marino said:
"If it does help people one way or another, then produce it in pill form ... You can't smoke it for this, but you take a pill. But don't make an excuse because you want to smoke marijuana. Look what's happening to states and cities who are legalizing it. They are running into a lot of problems."
Comment: Interesting choice of words Marino...if you consider a decline in opioid use a problem!
- The government ignores the truth: Opioid use plummets in states with legal cannabis
- In 13 "medical pot" states nearly 25 percent lower opioid painkiller overdose deaths
- Big Pharma terrified: Pill sales plummet as medicinal marijuana is legalized
For decades the pharmaceutical industry has poured millions into the pockets of corrupt politicians as they lobbied to keep cannabis illegal. A new study from the University of Georgia shows exactly why all that money was spent. Legal marijuana destroys big pharma's profits.
The study examined the costs of Medicare's prescription drug benefit program in 2013, a year when only 17 states and the District of Columbia had legalized medicinal marijuana. They found that legal pot contributed to a savings of $165.2 million in prescription costs. Researchers at the University of Georgia used those number to determine a savings in the hundreds of millions if all states would legalize medical cannabis.
According to the study, compared to Medicare Part D's 2013 budget of $103 billion, those savings would have been 0.5 percent. But it's enough of a difference to show that, in states where medicinal marijuana is legal, some people are turning to the drug as an alternative to prescription medications for ailments that range from pain to sleep disorders.
"The results suggest people are really using marijuana as medicine and not just using it for recreational purposes," said the study's lead author Ashley Bradford, who completed her bachelor's degree in sociology in May and will start her master's degree in public administration at UGA this fall.
The estimated savings are likely far higher as the study narrowed down the results to only include conditions for which marijuana might serve as an alternative treatment, selecting nine categories in which the Food and Drug Administration had already approved at least one medication. These were anxiety, depression, glaucoma, nausea, pain, psychosis, seizures, sleep disorders and spasticity.
Revealing his extremist views on drug policy in testimony to the House Ways and Means Committee, Marino noted:
"One treatment option I have advocated for years would be placing nondealer, nonviolent drug abusers in a secured hospital-type setting under the constant care of health professionals. Once the person agrees to plead guilty to possession, he or she will be placed in an intensive treatment program until experts determine that they should be released under intense supervision. If this is accomplished, then the charges are dropped against that person. The charges are only filed to have an incentive for that person to enter the hospital-slash-prison, if you want to call it."The appointment of a rapid prohibitionist as drug czar, in addition to having Attorney General Jeff "good people don't smoke marijuana" Sessions helming the DOJ, seemingly indicates that we will see states' rights rolled back in favor of allowing federal interference in state policy.
There is a clear and present danger of the combination of Sessions at the helm of the DOJ, and Marino as drug czar. They can attempt to usher in major policy changes that will likely result in a crackdown in states that have legalized the recreational, and even the medicinal use, of cannabis.
If Jeff Sessions appointment to Attorney General wasn't enough of a wake-up call regarding the extreme danger legal cannabis currently faces, the appointment of Marino should elucidate that a major crackdown on marijuana is on the horizon.
Make no mistake that all available evidence suggests the federal government is preparing to turn the clock back on cannabis policy. Please share this extremely important information, as the fate of legal cannabis in the United States likely hangs in the balance.
