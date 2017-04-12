© Joshua Roberts / Reuters

"We didn't use chemical weapons in World War II. You had someone as despicable as Hitler, who didn't even sink to using chemical weapons. So you have to if you are Russia, ask yourself is this a country and a regime that you want to align yourself with,

"I think that when you come to sarin gas, he was not using the gas on his own people the same way that Assad is doing.

"He [Hitler] brought them into the Holocaust centers, I understand that. But what I was saying that in the way that Assad used them, where he went into towns, dropped them down into the middle of towns."

"On Passover no less, Sean Spicer has engaged in Holocaust denial, the most offensive form of fake news imaginable, by denying Hitler gassed millions of Jews to death,"

"Spicer's statement is the most evil slur upon a group of people we have ever heard from a White House press secretary. Sean Spicer now lacks the integrity to serve as White House press secretary, and President Trump must fire him at once."

"In no way was I trying to lessen the horrendous nature of the Holocaust. I was trying to draw a distinction of the tactic of using airplanes to drop chemical weapons on population centers,"

"Any attack on innocent people is reprehensible and inexcusable."

