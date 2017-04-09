it doesn't yet seem that this 'gesture' by Trump will become a regular occurrence. "I think that this was a one-off gesture by President Trump. With the missile strike, he improved his rating in the eyes of the US political elite, demonstrating that he is 'resolute', and that he is not on Moscow's leash,"

In the aftermath of Thursday's Tomahawk cruise missile attack on the Ash Sha'irat airbase in Homs, Syria,over the country. Experts have already explained which systems need to be deployed to ensure Syria's safety against future US attacks.Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov has confirmed that Moscow will be strengthening Syria's air defenses following the massed US cruise missile attack on a Syrian airbase Thursday night. "In order to defend the most sensitive objects of Syrian infrastructure,in the near future to strengthen and improve the effectiveness of the air defense systems of the Syrian Armed Forces," Konashenkov said Friday at a Ministry briefing.The spokesman suggested that it was"It is not clear whether the other 36 cruise missiles landed," Konashenkov said, without offering any more details.Indeed, anwith experts speculating over whether they wereRussian experts, meanwhile, have also explained that Russia's own air defense systems deployed in the country arein the country. Furthermore, they've pointed out that until Thursday's incident, theThis presumably meant that the air defenses wouldn't target presumed 'friendly' US objects. On Friday,Still, the 23 missiles were enough to severely damage the Ash Sha'irat airbase, destroying six MiG-23 fighters, a storage depot, training facility, cafeteria and radar station. Over half a dozen soldiers, as well as nine civilians, are also thought to have been injured or killed in the attack.Moscow's decision to strengthen Syria's air defenses is long overdue, says Vladimir Karjakin, a retired Air Force colonel and professor at the Defense Ministry's Military University in Moscow. "In order to create an air defense system which can defend against any air attack, it's not enough to use the S-300 and S-400 long-range antiaircraft missile systems," he explained . "It's necessary to understand thatBy doing so, we demonstrated, first and foremost to Turkey, that the Russian Federation is capable of introducing a no-fly zone over Syrian territory, thus insisting that the Turkish Air Force should proceed as carefully as possible.""All of this is well and good, but forthe officer stressed.Furthermore, I believe that Syrian air bases and garrisons must be equipped with theon a priority basis," Karjakin added. "This system can detect and destroy any aircraft, helicopter, guided aerial bomb or enemy ballistic missile in a matter of seconds. In addition, the Pantsir-S1...is also designed to destroy ground targets, making it truly universal. The system combines anti-aircraft missiles and cannons, and there is no analogue...in the world today."the officer noted. "By the way, another important lesson from this attack was that there need to be a lot of air defense systems at Syria's [military] installations. Otherwise, in the event of a massed strike, the technical capabilities of the air defense system will not allow for the processing of all targets."In the final analysis, Karjakin suggested that thankfully,something the mainstream media and his opponents had long accused him of."If that's the case, strengthening the Syrian air defenses may not seem necessary. However, as they say, 'better safe than sorry'. Dense air defense systems around the most important pieces of infrastructure can't hurt."In any case, the expert noted that Russia and Damascus had learned a valuable lesson Thursday. "Ultimately, everything depends on the resolve of the parties.Karjakin concluded.