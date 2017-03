Dr. London explains the following, which will show you exactly what's wrong with healthcare:

With premiums increasing for those with coverage through the ACA marketplace, a lot of people areBut many doctors and healthcare professionals are saying tCathleen London is a primary care physician in Milbridge, a rural town in Maine. She claims the problem isn't Obamacare itself, but rather,Writing for the Portland Press Herald , London explains she is a a primary care physicianwhich means it takes 30 to 40 minutes to get to the emergency room, which is why her office operates as an urgent care facility as well as a family medical practice. It's takes an ambulance about 20 minutes to get to her clinic and specialist care about 2 hours away, so Dr. London is trained to handle about 90 percent of medical problems.One evening I was almost home after a full day's work. Around 7:30, I got a call on the emergency line regarding an 82-year-old man who had fallen and split his head open. His wife wanted to know if I could see him, even though he was not a patient of mine.Instead of sending them to the ER, I went back to the office. I spent 90 minutes evaluating him, suturing his wound and making sure that nothing more sinister had occurred than a loss of footing by a man who has mild dementia. When I was sure that the man would be safe, I let them go.for the visit, repair, after-hours and emergency care costs. Stating that the after-hours and emergency services had been billed incorrectly, Martin's Point Health Care threw out the claims andsaid that it was not right and let them know they'd lose me if they reimbursed this as a routine patient visit.The same day,kept me on the phone for 45 minutes regarding a breast MRI recommended by radiologists on a woman whose mother and sister had died of breast cancer. She'd had five months of breast discharge that wasn't traceable to anything benign (and it turns out the MRI is highly suspicious for cancer).Anthem did not want to approve the MRI unless it was to localize a lesion for biopsy, even though the mammogram had been inconclusive! This should have been a slam-dunk fast track to approval; instead,Thentold me there is no way to negotiate fees in Maine. I was somewhat flabbergasted. I do more here than I did in either Brookline, Massachusetts, or New York. The rates should be higher given the level of care I am providing.This only hurts patients; however, I cannot keep losing money on visits.I had thought those losses would be offset by private insurance companies, but their cost shifting to patients is obscene. I pay half of my employees' health insurance, though I'm not required to by law - I just think it is the right thing to do.My personal policy costs close to $900 a month for me and my sons (all healthy), and each of us has a $6,000 deductible.Something is wrong with the system. In one day, I encountered everything wrong with insurance. I am not trying to scam the system.I am trying to give care in an underserved area.Indeed it is not an option, Dr. London. If Republicans get their way eventually by repealing Obamacare, it may be where we end up again. If Republicans really get their way, it'll be even worse than it was before.