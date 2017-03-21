Busted!

Former CIA official Larry Johnson was a guest on CNN with host Brian Stelter yesterday.

While they were discussing the Trump wiretapping allegations, Stelter made a claim about Russia Today, and Johnson snapped back with a (perhaps not-so) surprising bit of information...


Johnson exposed how the network - along with other mainstream media outlets - do pre-interviews with guests to control what they say.

In this video, Luke Rudkowski of We Are Change shares a very personal story with Arianna Huffington that relates to Johnson's reveal.