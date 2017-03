The University of Minnesota has become the latest university to do away with the traditional Homecoming King and Queen titles and replace them with the gender-neutral "Royals" term.Taking it one step further, University of Minnesota officials also point out that the winners don't even have to be one biological male and one biological female, stating on its website: "'Royals' ... can be any combination of any gender identity."Campus officials called the change a move "toward gender inclusivity" that promotes "a spirit of inclusion at the University of Minnesota.""This change allows the University to select the best student representatives for the U of M based on campus and community involvement — regardless of gender," the website states.Indeed, the entire Homecoming Court at U-Minn. will follow the same concept.the Pioneer Press reports Allyson Taubenheim, the marketing manager for the university's Student Unions & Activities, told The College Fix via email that moving forward for the October 2017 festivities, "King and Queen will not be titles — U of M students will be crowned as 'Royals.'"Taubenheim stated."We are excited about this change," she added. "Our student body is made up of very diverse population that shouldn't be limited by gender identity. Other colleges, universities and even high schools have made similar changes. We look forward to crowning two students who respectfully represent the university's values, connect with the diverse members of the university community, and have excellent school pride."The University of Minnesota is among several colleges that have removed their homecoming titles of King and Queen. For example, in recent years, Appalachian State University and San Diego State University also switched the King and Queen titles out for the "Royals" terminology.