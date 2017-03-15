Society's Child
'Gender Inclusivity'? University of Minnesota drops homecoming 'King and Queen' — replaces with genderless 'Royals'
Dominic Mancini
The College Fix
Tue, 14 Mar 2017 00:00 UTC
Taking it one step further, University of Minnesota officials also point out that the winners don't even have to be one biological male and one biological female, stating on its website: "'Royals' ... can be any combination of any gender identity."
Campus officials called the change a move "toward gender inclusivity" that promotes "a spirit of inclusion at the University of Minnesota."
"This change allows the University to select the best student representatives for the U of M based on campus and community involvement — regardless of gender," the website states.
Indeed, the entire Homecoming Court at U-Minn. will follow the same concept.
"As in past years, the U will name 10 students to Homecoming court, only this year the mix won't necessarily be five men and five women. Those 10 will be paired at random to compete in pre-Homecoming events, and their performance, along with a university-wide vote, will determine the two royals," the Pioneer Press reports.
Allyson Taubenheim, the marketing manager for the university's Student Unions & Activities, told The College Fix via email that moving forward for the October 2017 festivities, "King and Queen will not be titles — U of M students will be crowned as 'Royals.'"
"There was not a specific incident that caused [Student Unions & Activities] to make the switch," Taubenheim stated.
"We are excited about this change," she added. "Our student body is made up of very diverse population that shouldn't be limited by gender identity. Other colleges, universities and even high schools have made similar changes. We look forward to crowning two students who respectfully represent the university's values, connect with the diverse members of the university community, and have excellent school pride."
The University of Minnesota is among several colleges that have removed their homecoming titles of King and Queen. For example, in recent years, Appalachian State University and San Diego State University also switched the King and Queen titles out for the "Royals" terminology.
There have been so many observable, repeatable experiences recently which have reinforced the natural importance of the Yin and the Yang.
When building a toy car track for my Grandon the male pieces easily slotted in to the feminine pieces of the track, like a puzzle, till the track was complete.
The electric plug fitted the female socket.
The front door key fit the lock.
The power supply of the IPad charger fit the IPad.
Symbolism or what!
Men and women are different for natural reasons; most obviously concerned with reproduction and continuation of the human species.
DOING THE DISHES
It was good when you replaced your cast iron with teflon-coated.
This allowed for many other 'improvements'.
One thing leads to another.
ned, out
Bring on the flower maidens...[Link]
DEMONS AND LIZARDS
If you look at the pupils of the college crowd, they are slanted.
They are no longer round.
The pupils that go to college take the shape of the demons there that 'guide' them.
Which is slanted.
It starts in kindergarten and nursery school, of course.
But college is where they really hone things down and the pupils take their final form and ugly shape.
Evil is evil because it is oblivious to good, it cares not.
And you will find this at every college, everywhere.
Oblivion.
And evil.
OBLIVION AND PURE TOTAL FUCKING EVIL.
Have a nice day.
ned, out
