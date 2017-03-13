Ponerization (from ancient Greek poneros - evil), is a ponerological term coined by Dr. Andrzej M. Łobaczewski. Ponerization is the influence of pathological people on individuals and groups whereby they develop acceptance of pathological reasoning and values.[1]
It's high time for the American people to face a hard reality.
They have been under the ponerological influence of an unbroken succession of political cliques whose central organizing principle is the perpetual war economy.
Because the United States of America was stealthily transformed into the military arm of the New World Order, numerous unprovoked wars of aggression have been waged around the world for well over a hundred years. These highly destructive and deadly wars have been fought in the name of the American people, and with their tax dollars. Hence, the American people are complicit in these misadventures by virtue of their inaction and indifference.
With this critical understanding, the U.S. citizenry has a profound karmic responsibility in so much wanton death and destruction across the planet. Nevertheless, it is never too late to reverse the course of the "Psychopathocracy" that the U.S. Federal Government has become as a tool of Deep State.
Hence, the $64,000 question of 2017 is: Will President Trump put a stop to the wars? Will he terminate the perpetual war economy as he promised during the campaign season.
Trump's most important campaign promise
There were many significant promises that Candidate Trump made during the 2016 election cycle, but the single most important was his commitment to world peace and international cooperation. Making peace with Russia was the cornerstone of Trumpian foreign policy.
However, the real obstacle to the implementation of this popular and noble plan is the degree to which the body politic itself — on both sides of the political divide — have been irreversibly ponerized. Much more significantly, however, is the fact that the vast majority of the agents of Deep State have been purposefully ponerized.
When something or someone has become "Ponerized" in its strictest sense, it means that the person or group can no longer make the distinction between healthy and pathological thought processes and logic. One is no longer able to draw a line between correct thinking and deviant thinking.[1]The most glaring example of ponerization is the complete takeover of the Left by the infamous and incorrigible psychopath George Soros. It's not just the Soros machine that is at work here. There is in actuality a vast network of criminally insane psychopaths who are affiliated with th many Soros organizations, all of which are connected directly or indirectly to Deep State.
Of course, one need look no further than the 2016 campaign season to view the complete ponerization of the Democratic Party. Candidate Hillary R. Clinton and husband Bill, Campaign Chair John Podesta, President Barack Obama and wife Michelle, VP Joe Biden, Candidate Tim Kaine, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Harry Reid, et al. presented themselves as a cast of evil characters in a real life "film noir" where Edgar Allan Poe meets Franz Kafka.
Truly, it just can't get any more malevolent and ugly, nefarious and repugnant than what the whole world witnessed during the 2016 presidential campaign. The whole election cycle and period leading up to Inauguration Day was by far the most uncivil and outrageous in U.S. history.
But why? Really, why have things so degraded throughout civil society USA?
Ponerization
The seemingly inexorable ponerization of American society by the political class and mainstream media, together with the international banksters and corporate lobbyists, hit a new low in 2016. In fact, the public discourse has so deteriorated, and basic social norms have been so violated, that 2017 will inevitably see a further degeneration.
The political status quo that President Trump now faces is one that seemed unimaginable before he entered the presidential race in July of 2015. This ever-worsening predicament has been methodically manufactured by the agents of Deep State through a deliberate process of ponerization. As a matter of fact, it is the various ponerological strategies and tactics employed by various "political cliques of criminally insane psychopaths" who are responsible for this rapidly devolving state of affairs.
Here's how it works:
The Central Intelligence Agency (C.I.A.) forms the very backbone of Deep State. Only by understanding where the C.I.A. really came from, and how it was originally constituted, will the pervasiveness of post-modern ponerization be correctly comprehended. As follows:
"The Office of Strategic Services (OSS) was a wartime intelligence agency of the United States during World War II, and a predecessor of the modern Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). The OSS was formed as an agency of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS)[4] to coordinate espionage activities behind enemy lines for all branches of the United States Armed Forces. Other OSS functions included the use of propaganda, subversion, and post-war planning."[3]Given this historical reality that the OSS, and then the CIA, were all about coordinating espionage, disseminating propaganda, subversion, etc., it's easy to understand the type of individual who is drawn to such dubious work. "Dubious" because these nefarious activities are virtually always aimed at overthrowing democratically elected governments around the world which have not cooperated with the New World Order agenda.
Even more alarmingly, through the implementation of Operation Paperclip, the C.I.A. became the final home of so many Nazi operatives at the end of World War II. One of those Nazis was Reinhard Gehlen who is described on the CIA's website as follows:
"General Reinhard Gehlen, former head of Nazi intelligence operations against the Soviets, was hired by the US Army and later by the CIA to operate 600 ex-Nazi agents in the Soviet zone of occupied Germany. In 1948, CIA Director Roscoe Hillenkoetter assumed control of the so-called Gehlen Organization."[4] (Source: www.cia.gov)What this page on the CIA website neglects to say is that Operation Paperclip (OP) brought many more high-level Nazis than the publicized scientists, engineers and technicians. Gen. Gehlen is a perfect example of those high-ranking intelligence assets who not only came to the United States unimpeded, they carved out a very special niche within the American intelligence community.
The real OP back story is well beyond the scope of this article; however; suffice it to say that recruits like Gehlen came to occupy some of the most powerful positions within the C.I.A., as well as within other black budgeted, super-secret intelligence agencies. These nameless agencies did their clandestine work without any oversight whatsoever. The "Reinhard Gehlen" story is an example of how one man thoroughly corrupted the entire C.I.A. with his Nazi philosophy, intelligence-gathering strategies and recruitment policies.
"Nazi Recruitment Policies"
This is where the ponerization of American government accelerated at an unprecedented rate. Because the Soviet threat was used to scare the heck out of everyone post World War II by those who ran the C.I.A., it could be effectively utilized it to keep everyone in line. The Nazi regime in Germany was genuinely afraid of the Communist leadership of the USSR. Some historians have even posited that Adolf Hitler attacked Russia as a result of this abiding fear and loathing of all things having to do with Marxism and Communism. It was the relentless cultivation of this same fearful attitude stateside that was responsible for creating the philosophical basis for the Cold War, especially as it was aggressively promoted by The Company (as the C.I.A. is known in intelligence circles).
What's the point?
The critical point here is that the hiring policies of the CIA (and NSA, DIA, DHS and all the other 13 US intelligence agencies) have grown out of this environment of fear and trepidation, paranoia and suspicion. Whenever this is the case, those in charge will always lean toward the recruitment and hiring of individuals who are just like them. Because the leaders of the C.I.A. were so heavily influenced by the OP-recruited Nazis, they adopted their screening process for all future agents and managers.
In this fashion, CIA agents were routinely hired who would follow any and all orders unquestioningly. By and large each successive crop of agents had to prove that they would do whatever was necessary to carry out their intelligence-gathering missions and/or black operations. The many psyops conducted by the C.I.A. particularly demanded that the agents completely suspend their conscience during the execution of many of those psychological operations.
It's well known throughout intelligence communities worldwide that the 'best' spooks are those who are willing to do whatever is necessary to accomplish their mission, no matter how vile or immoral. This is what they do. They are totally divorced from the consequences of their actions because they have been empowered by a thoroughly ponerized institution (CIA) which they are told can do no wrong. As an organ of the U.S. Federal Government, the C.I.A. is fully protected from prosecution. So are the oversees field agents, unless they violate laws of foreign nations which they do all the time. They just are never caught. Or, if they are caught, they are allowed to get away with the law-breaking because the victimized country does not want to end up like Afghanistan ... or Iraq ... or Libya ... or Syria ... or the Ukraine.
Why the C.I.A. must be dissolved
The crucial factoid here is that like usually hires like. A psychopath will almost always bend toward recruiting like-minded psychopaths. A sociopath will do the same. Nazis are much more comfortable hiring Nazis, just as Communists are in hiring Communists. Hence, the C.I.A. has now undergone many decades of recruiting folks who fit the profile of a spook who has little or no conscience and who habitually exhibits the following characteristics:
- glib and superficial charm.
- grandiose (exaggeratedly high) estimation of self.
- need for stimulation.
- pathological lying.
- cunning and manipulativeness.
- lack of remorse or guilt.
- shallow affect (superficial emotional responsiveness)
- callousness and lack of empathy.
- glib and superficial charm
- grandiose (exaggeratedly high) estimation of self
- need for stimulation
- pathological lying
- cunning and manipulativeness
- lack of remorse or guilt
- shallow affect (superficial emotional responsiveness)
- callousness and lack of empathy
- parasitic lifestyle
- poor behavioral controls
- sexual promiscuity
- early behavior problems
- lack of realistic long-term goals
- impulsivity
- irresponsibility
- failure to accept responsibility for own actions
- many short-term marital relationships
- juvenile delinquency
- revocation of conditional release
- criminal versatility[5]
Because the current C.I.A. organization has been fastidiously staffed in this manner, it has become the most ponerized institution in modern history. Hence, the C.I.A. has been used as the premier organ of ponerization throughout in the USA and the world-at-large. All the C.I.A. ever has to do to justify any scheme it wants to implement anywhere, anytime is to invoke 'national security'. In this fashion the C.I.A. has become an incorrigibly rogue agency empowered to destroy and demolish, subvert and undermine, sabotage and disrupt at will.
"There is only one way to effectively deal with a criminally insane psychopath - you don't" [6]Special Note:
The Trump Administration appears to be different from all previous administrations, except that there are still numerous agents of Deep State scattered around the Executive Branch. This predicament poses the single greatest obstacle to the President's goal to "Make America Great Again". It's well known within the realm of psychology and psychiatry that the most effective way to deal with a psychopath is to NOT deal them. As long as they are in the position to exert their malevolent influence, they will quite naturally wreck and ruin everything they touch. Given this inviolable law of psychopathy, the POTUS would be well advised to weed out every Zionist, Neocon, Jesuit, warmonger, globalist, NWO agent, RINO, etc. post haste. It only takes one ill-placed psychopath to take down the whole administration. Which is why extremely dangerous Neocon warmongers like John Bolton have absolutely no place in the U.S. Department of State. (Got that, Steve Bannon?!)
Conclusion
In case you haven't noticed, the whole place has been systematically ponerized.
Because the C.I.A. owns and operates the entire Mainstream Media (MSM), it has been ponerized to a great extent. Just look at the anchors on CNN, MSNBC, ABC, CBS, FOX, as well as the Pulitzer prizewinning authors at the WashPo, NYT, WSJ, USA Today, etc.
Because the C.I.A. (and NSA and DIA) control the U.S. Congress, it has been irreversibly ponerized. So has the Supreme Court, and, to an even greater extent, the leadership of the Federal Reserve System. Likewise, many flag officers, who have been chosen for promotion over decades to lead the U.S. Armed Forces, fit the ponerized profile perfectly. This is precisely why the USA has functioned as the military arm of the New World Order since World War I.
Because the C.I.A. (along with the FBI and NSA) monitor everything that goes on within the Executive Branch of the US government, much of the key personnel has been duly ponerized. Of course, this changes with each incoming administration as it did under President Trump. Nevertheless, the massive pool of government service workers, who operate at a certain level of leadership and above, have been hopelessly ponerized.
The same can be said for many corporate CEOs, COOs and CFOs, especially within the Military-Industrial Complex. When the vast majority of Fortune 1000 companies are led by folks who fit the very same profile, what can be expected but more of the same—ponerization. Going even beyond that grouping, there is the relentless ponerization of the much larger Government-Corporate Complex.
Even university presidents and chancellors, think tank directors, brain-trust executives, research institution heads are not at all immune to the corrosive effects of irreparable ponerization.
Remember, all it takes is one strategically placed, decision-making PSYCHOPATH at the top of any pyramid organization to corrupt the whole bloody institution. Just look at those who were chosen by the C.I.A. to lead the many IT corporations (e.g. Microsoft, Apple, Intel, Google) and social network giants (e.g. Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Reddit).
Now that the reader is grimly aware of the systematic ponerization of American society, its continual exposure can assist with a deponerization process. However, such a major rehab can only take place when the U.S. citizenry firmly resolves to hold accountable those who are behind the entire ponerological scheme. In other words when the ponerized agents of Deep State are more afraid of We the People than they are of their hidden masters of PONERIZATION, things will really start to change for the better.
Perhaps it's time to grab those torches and pitchforks!
State of the Nation
March 2, 2017
Editor's Note
Many armchair analysts have suggested that the C.I.A. cannot be shut down; that the MSM should be reformed not terminated. This article makes it clear why both institutions, along with the FED, must be closed down—FOREVER. Each of these entities is rotten to the core and cannot be salvaged to any meaningful degree. Only by starting something brand new, free of all the toxic baggage being stored in their deep closets, can the nation begin anew. Most of these commentators don't know what they don't know. If they did, they would likely be leading the charge up the hill at Langley, VA. For it is the unrelenting ponerization by the C.I.A. alone that will eventually vitiate everything it touches.
The 3 Pillars of Deep State Must Be Knocked Down Post Haste
Recommended Reading
The C.I.A. And Deep State Conspiracy Finally Exposed
Source
[1] Ponerization
[2] What does it mean to be "ponerized"?
[3] Office of Strategic Services
[4] Operation Paperclip: The Secret Intelligence Program to Bring Nazi Scientists to America
[5] How To Identify A Psychopath
[6] An Open Letter to President Putin and the Russian Military High Command
References
Ponerized United States: How the American Republic was taken over by political cliques of criminally insane psychopathsCan the ponerological Deep State ever be fixed? Ponerization (from ancient Greek poneros - evil), is a ponerological term coined by Dr. Andrzej M. Łobaczewski. Ponerization is the influence of...