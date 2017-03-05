Society's Child
Violence erupts in Berkeley as Trump opponents and supporters clash
RT
Sun, 05 Mar 2017 15:37 UTC
Clashes between opposing political camps erupted in Berkeley, California, as Trump supporters and opponents squared off under the watchful eye of police in riot gear.
People participating in the "March 4 Trump" demonstration, to show support for President Donald Trump, were met by a "By Any Means Necessary" counter-demonstration group in downtown Berkeley on Saturday afternoon.
Dozens of rival activists stood face to face, chanting at each other "No racist, fascist USA" and "Build the wall," before violence erupted.
The police contingent, deployed to the scene for security following last month clashes failed to intervene when the first punches were thrown at about 2pm, local time, East Bay Times reports.
While it is unclear who started the fight, which involved roughly a dozen people from both camps, riot gear police allowed the scuffle to play-out. A half-hour later, another fight flared up, followed by smaller, sporadic scuffles, which the publication noted involved mostly anti-Trump protesters.
Smoke bombs were also thrown by the protesters.
There's been two to three fist fights that police officers had had to intervene in, BPD spokesperson Office Byron White told The Daily Californian news. By 3 pm, the opposing camps began pepper spaying each other.
The spokesman added that Berkley PD received at least one report of a person who was pepper-sprayed by another individual in the crowd. In addition, one person was injured and some of his teeth knocked out.
Overall, there's been ten arrests and seven light injuries. The police department specified that five people were arrested for battery, four for assault with a deadly weapon and one for resisting arrest.
White said that most police officers are armed with batons, pepper spray, rubber bullets and smaller impact projectiles that they can use to mark particular agitators.
"Right now we're continuing to monitor the situation," White said. "People who are attending this event, they should know that, yes, we are video recording as well ... So we are not just in the park itself but we're also looking to potentially identify people in the future if we cannot identify them today."
During the skirmish, a journalist taking still photographs, was hit in the face and needed medical treatment, KTVU reports.
The rally proceeded to the University of California, Berkeley campus where organizers planned to meet at 3pm, according to police.
Berkeley police department had been in touch with organizers of both events prior to the demonstrations. Fearing a repeat of last month's violence, Sgt. Andrew Frankel confirmed to NBC Bay Area news that "the department is prepared for a number of different contingencies."
Saturday's scuffles follow a riot that broke out at UC Berkeley earlier this year, when the former senior editor of Breitbart News, Milo Yiannopoulos, was supposed to speak on campus.
Comment: The seeds of a color revolution slowly gaining ground?
- Washington and America Implode at the Hands of a Treasonous, Obama-Led Shadow Government
- A "color revolution" is being fomented in the United States
- "It can't happen here" - Color revolution in America
- Fomenting a national crisis and color revolution: Soros-funded anti-Trump protesters riot in cities across United States
Reader Comments
what do you want to bet the trump protestors and the trump supporters are one and the same. all for show, people. nothing to see here. real trump supporters don't stoop.
Fascist, Anarchist, Nazi.....WHO pays the Bill. [Link]
Violence erupts at pro-Trump rally in Berkeley
[Link]
Violence erupts at pro-Trump rally in Berkeley
“I am here to show support in a positive way,” she said. “I’m not looking for violence. These people just want to fight.Source:
They are anarchists in black, and it’s not what we are about. I just want to stand up for liberty.”
By 5:30 p.m. the rally had wound down as people wandered away from the park. Berkeley police arrested 10 people during the event, said city spokesman Matthai Chakko.
While there were complaints that police did not act quickly to break up the fistfights and other attacks, city officials said there were concerns that if police became involved too quickly, the violence could have escalated. “
The goal was to work quickly to identify and arrest anyone specifically involved in criminal activity,” Chakko said. “We also made an attempt to intercede during acts of violence.”
Officers arrested five people on suspicion of battery and four on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, Chakko said. One of those nine was arrested on suspicion of possessing an illegal dagger, which he did not use.
Officers also confiscated metal pipes, bats, two-by-four pieces of wood and bricks. Members of the group that brought the bricks were detained but not arrested, Chakko said. Kat Mclain, 25, of San Francisco was walking the perimeter of the protest at around 4:30 p.m.
She said she came to the event because she wanted to talk with the pro-Trump demonstrators but was disappointed as the afternoon devolved into violence. “I wanted to hear about why people are supporting him,” she said. “I thought it would be fun and interesting. It’s sad what it became.”
[Link]
