"Dear Mr. President: Letters from the American Children," opens with a young boy expressing his excitement to have a political outsider solve the disconnect between the Washington establishment and the American people. But the conversation quickly turns to much more mature subjects, such as racism, a border wall, and Trump's immigration executive order.
"When you speak on things that make me feel uncomfortable or I disagree with, you make me feel small because I know I can't change it," one girl remarks.
"Most of my family is black. I'm afraid that you're going to hurt some of us blacks," a young boy slowly recites to the camera.
"Some of my friends are really scared about you building a wall, and the travel band [sic] because a lot of their families live in different places," another young girl says, referencing Trump's executive order temporarily halting visas from seven majority-Muslim countries. Enforcement of that order has been enjoined by the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, and the Trump administration claims that they are drafting a new order that will meet the legal challenges that have been raised.
Another boy criticizes Trump for his handling of Syrian refugees, mentioning that Trump's policy is "unfair" to them, while the child after him tells Trump there is no need to garner so much hate for other countries based on the actions of one single organization.
One boy says simply, "Not letting immigrants into America is really not nice, so please let them in."
"Just because I'm Mexican doesn't mean you can build a wall in my country," an older girl states, insinuating Trump has racist intentions in building a border wall between the United States and Mexico.
The children's comments clearly indicate they lack the depth of understanding needed to truly critique the president's policies, and it is unlikely they came to these stated conclusions on their own. It should also be noted that NBC News also made no attempt to correct any misrepresentations about Trump made by the children in the video.
This clear example of selective editing will likely only serve to fan the flames in Trump's war against the mainstream media for what he says is a bias against him. Last week, he blasted the media in a press conference for being unfair, and later said on Twitter that the media was an enemy of the American people, a statement he was largely criticized for making.
