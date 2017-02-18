Society's Child
New Cleveland prosecutor uncovers dozens of child sexual assault cases that have been ignored
Matt Agorist
The Free Thought Project
Sat, 18 Feb 2017 17:20 UTC
The Free Thought Project
Sat, 18 Feb 2017 17:20 UTC
When prosecutor Michael O'Malley first took office last month, he began looking into hundreds of cases marked 'inactive' in the computer system. As he began reviewing those cases, he found dozens of instances of rape and sexual assault cases involving children that he said prosecutors "ignored."
"There was a conscious decision (by prosecutors) to make some of these cases inactive," O'Malley said. "It's outrageous."
O'Malley has discovered around 70 cases so far, but because there are more than 1,900 cases in the system, he expects to find even more.
The incompetence and sheer failure of prosecutors to close these cases are more glaring than the thousands of rape kits that are collecting dust in police departments across the state as many of these cases involve an actual confession from the suspect.
According to the Associated Press, some of the victims in the 70 cases were as young as 3 years old. And some of the cases, which date back three years, would have been easy to prosecute because suspects confessed, O'Malley said.
"We're peeling the layers of an onion," O'Malley said of the investigation into the disgusting act of ignoring child rape. "And every day there are more revelations."
Amid the despicable dereliction, or possibly worse, at least three prosecutors have been forced to resign and four others have been disciplined.
It's not clear why prosecutors failed to act on the cases or to enter them into the office's case-management system, reports the AP. O'Malley said he finds it "hard to believe" that his predecessor, Tim McGinty, would have allowed prosecutors to ignore cases.
However, if there is one thing we know about Tim McGinty, it's that he has no problem ignoring crimes against children — up to, and including, murder.
McGinty gained national attention over past years for being the prosecutor who stalled the investigation of Tamir Rice's shooting, fought against charging Rice's killer, and launched a smear campaign against Rice's mother.
While Cleveland authorities have been ignoring child rape and child murdering cops, they have been active in pursuing those who'd dare grow, sell, or possess a beneficial medicinal plant.
Last year, Cleveland police and prosecutors had no problem letting child rapists walk while actively pursuing marijuana cases. In the first month of 2016, police raids on marijuana grow operations filled the headlines as cops clamped down on dangerous pot farmers.
In every one of these marijuana busts, exorbitant amounts of cash were seized from the dealers and growers.
Had these child rapists had $700,000 cash in their pockets when confessing to raping children, perhaps the authorities could've found the time to actually remove them from society.
The good news, however, is that O'Malley seems like he wants to put an end to this madness and actually prosecute these sickos. However, it is unlikely that he will stop arresting people for pot as a large portion of his salary is probably tied to the revenue generated from the drug arrests.
And so they turn, the greasy violent gears of the American war on drugs.
Comment: This child sex abuse coverups are nothing new. Police all over the world have been implicated.
- VIP child sex abuse: 14 new corruption inquiries leveled against London police - accused of coverup
- US: Child Sex Abuse Cover Up Going On Across The Country
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
New Cleveland prosecutor uncovers dozens of child sexual assault cases that have been ignoredIn the land of the free, those tasked with 'protecting' society — often and with extreme prejudice — fall far short of providing anything resembling actual safety. Instead, law enforcement in...