US First Lady Melania Trump was trolled on Twitter after her official FLOTUS account encouraged women to "speak up, stand up and support other women".Ratajkowski went on to commend a Teen Vogue writer's article defending Melania for being judged and undermined as a First Lady because of her supposed sexual history.Melania, who has chosen to stay with the couple's son in New York until he finishes school instead of moving to the White House, has posed nude and appeared in Playboy magazine and is under intense scrutiny for not fitting the traditional First Lady mould.She is currently seeking damages of $150 million from the Daily Mail, after the publication cited a Slovenian magazine's report that a modeling agency for which Melania worked in New York in the 1990s served as an escort service.