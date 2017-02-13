Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sayswhen he travels to meet U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House, with theNetanyahu will leave for Washington on February 13 and is scheduled to meet the president on February 15 for their first meeting since Trump's inauguration.Netanyahu had often-difficult dealings with Trump's predecessor, Barack Obama, and he has expressed hopes of a better relationship with the new president.During his presidential campaign, Trump expressed strong support for Israel while indicating a tough stand on the Palestinians. But, since taking office,In an interview on February 10, Trump saida move fiercely opposed by the Palestinians, who regard East Jerusalem as the capital of their future state."For [the past] three weeks, Donald Trump has been speaking differently," said Michael Oren, an Israeli deputy minister. "We must act cautiously."Netanyahu told his February 12 cabinet meeting that Israel's relationship with the United States "requires a responsible and considered policy, and that is how I intend to act. I have navigated Israeli-U.S. relations in a prudent manner, and I will continue to do so now," he said.Education Minister Naftali Bennett of the far-right Jewish Home Party"Netanyahu, pleasein our name:he wrote on Twitter. "It will not happen."Mark Heller of the Institute for National Security Studies in Tel Aviv told AFP the visit will be a chance for the prime minister"In Washington, Benjamin Netanyahu will test his room to maneuver [with Trump] on settlements," Heller said.