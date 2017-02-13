Puppet Masters
Netanyahu's "Responsible Policies" coming to Washington DC next visit go-round
RFE/RL
Mon, 13 Feb 2017 00:00 UTC
Netanyahu had often-difficult dealings with Trump's predecessor, Barack Obama, and he has expressed hopes of a better relationship with the new president.
During his presidential campaign, Trump expressed strong support for Israel while indicating a tough stand on the Palestinians. But, since taking office, Trump has pulled back on unqualified support for Netanyahu's policy of establishing more Jewish settlements in territory claimed by the Palestinians. In an interview on February 10, Trump said settlement growth was not "good for peace."
Trump has also backed off a campaign pledge to transfer the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, a move fiercely opposed by the Palestinians, who regard East Jerusalem as the capital of their future state.
"For [the past] three weeks, Donald Trump has been speaking differently," said Michael Oren, an Israeli deputy minister. "We must act cautiously."
Netanyahu told his February 12 cabinet meeting that Israel's relationship with the United States "requires a responsible and considered policy, and that is how I intend to act. I have navigated Israeli-U.S. relations in a prudent manner, and I will continue to do so now," he said.
Education Minister Naftali Bennett of the far-right Jewish Home Party urged the prime minister to take a hard line. "Netanyahu, please make it clear to Trump in our name: There will not be a Palestinian state in the heart of our land," he wrote on Twitter. "It will not happen."
Mark Heller of the Institute for National Security Studies in Tel Aviv told AFP the visit will be a chance for the prime minister to test how far he can go with the new president."In Washington, Benjamin Netanyahu will test his room to maneuver [with Trump] on settlements," Heller said.
Comment: There's a small but refreshing change in Trump's line of thinking regarding Israel. Will he hold his resolve under Netanyahu's pressure?
Quote of the Day
History shows that there is nothing so easy to enslave and nothing so hard to emancipate as ignorance, hence it becomes the double enemy of civilization. By its servility it is the prey of tyranny, and by its credulity it is the foe of enlightenment.
Recent Comments
while I would never condone Flynn's action, if true, regarding the Russian amb., the statement of reason by the Observer why Flynn was removed...
What Sheikh Khaled Tantoush said via the Moriarty's is very important, so thanks for highlighting what's going on in this article - good job! It...
" John Schindler is a security expert and former National Security Agency analyst and counterintelligence officer. A specialist in espionage and...
Good article Harrison. "The rate [of entries into the United States] was 100 a month, moving up to 1,000 a month. They have been processing people...
Kinda triple goddess look..?
