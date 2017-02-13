© Ministry of defence of the Russian Federation / Sputnik

The United Kingdom is interested in the joint work with Russia in Syria despite differences on how to meet their common goals, UK Special Representative for Syria Gareth Bayley told Sputnik."We have good and constant contact with Russia in three obvious ways: in the Security Council in New York, in the UN in Geneva, and directly, bilaterally. We have a fundamental interest in working together, and we have shared interests in Syria," Bayley said in an interview published Monday." Bayley noted. He argued that "there are many elements" of Russian and Syrian activities which cause concern for the UK, but clarified that "the more general point about cooperation on the crisis is extremely important."Any military communication between London and Moscow, however, "would have to be considered through existing coalition mechanisms," the UK diplomat stated.The United Kingdom does not yet plan to conduct a ground mission in Syria, a decision that would depend on the course of the US-led campaign there, the UK Special Representative for Syria said."We've been conducting air operations since December 2015 within Syria. We would have no plans to put British forces on the ground in these operations," Bayley said." referring to the US-led 68-country operation against the internationally-condemned jihadist group also known as ISIS and ISIL."It's a decision not yet taken. We will see in the next months how the campaign proceeds," he stressed.