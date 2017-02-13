After all, we know how he has been elected. Among the ruses used was a distinct scheme of mind manipulation, targeting specific voter groups in swing states, just as many as necessary to swing the state in his favor. This allowed him to capture a large majority of electoral votes, making him the winner, but running almost 3 million popular votes behind Hillary ("Mind Manipulations" to Influence Election Results)
By no means is this a plea for Hillary. With her in the White House we might already be in WWIII, I mean the nuclear version of it. But it shows that the choice Americans were given was rigged from the very beginning, as it usually is. It was either 'business as usual' or 'business as usual - plus'. I don't dare guessing what we have now. But for sure it ain't going to be peace for America and the rest of the world anytime soon. Not by a long shot. Not even near the prospects Trump put out when he said he would like to make peace with Russia, have Russia as a partner, rather than an enemy, and he would put an end to interventions in foreign countries. He specifically pointed to Syria, where he would not insist on a 'regime change', but rather fight efficiently and in collaboration with Mr. Putin, Islamic terrorism, i.e. ISIS, Al-Nusra, Al-Qaeda and whatever other names they give themselves.
The picture today looks quite different. Although, Mr. Trump said from the very beginning he didn't like Obama's Nuclear Deal with Iran, and that he would like to rip it up. But why would he want to do this? First, he assured his electorate no more interfering in foreign countries - which for many Americans was the reason for voting Trump; and second, he knows that this deal is not just an "Obama Deal".
It is called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), an international agreement reached in Vienna on 14 July 2015 between Iran and the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council - China, France, Russia, UK, US plus Germany (5+1) and the European Union. It's not so easy to undo. - Why did he say it? - Perhaps because he wanted the ultra-conservative neocon Jewish vote? - And even more so, express his alliance with superstar Zionist Netanyahu?
During the campaign, when the controversies of Trump's pleas and promises were so confusing, contradictory and chaotic, people laughed and didn't take him seriously. The point is - nobody connected the dots. The departure dot increasingly looks like Netanyahu and his Zionist network, its extended arm in the US Homeland, AIPAC. The Zionist goal is Israel's dominion over the Middle East from the Euphrates to the Nile. Trump amplified this commitment by his repeated statements that America will always defend and support her chief ally, Israel - Israel Über Alles - which sounded more like 'Israel First'. America First is but a ruse to please the masses, utterly deceived by Obama's 'Yes We Can'.
Then Trump appointed Steve Bannon as his personal advisor and White House Chief Strategist. Mr. Bannon is a neoliberal Zionist, the extended brain (sic) of Netanyahu, so to speak. Bannon was a Goldman Sachs banker (go figure!) and the chief editor of the ultra-conservative "Breitbart News".
And Why did he sell out to Israel - even more so than his predecessors? - Perhaps because he is a businessman who knows where the money is and who manages it - from the FED, to Wall Street, to the Basle-based Bank for International Settlements (BIS) - the Central Bank of all Central Banks - those who manipulate the western monetary system and its banksters - and everything in between.
Peace with Russia, is it still a priority?
The Deep State handlers of the Pentagon and its multitrillion-dollar military-security complex do not want peace with Russia. They want and need war for their milk-cow USA to survive.
Trump knows that. In the meantime, he has already watered down his peace pledge with Russia. He still says he prefers a good relation with Putin than a bad one, but says also he doesn't know whether he will get along with Putin; Putin was not a friend. Despite the many links Trump has to Russia, he makes sure the Putin haters understand that there is not going to be an alliance of roses with Russia. Though he did come forward in a half-hearted defense of Putin, when he replied to Bill O'Reilly of Fox News, slandering Putin as a murderer, 'We [the US] have many murderers. Do you think we are so innocent?'
Trump wants to keep the door to Putin open. Remember, one of Washington's brandmarks is always dancing on several weddings.
Let's see how this works. The next dot is Iran - like in Iran-bashing to justify a war and to please the war industry. Defense Secretary James "Mad Dog" Mattis proclaimed without any evidence - or rather all evidence to the contrary - that "Iran is the single biggest state sponsor of terrorism". State sponsored terrorism is a red flag for fear- and war-mongering, a propaganda tool not to be missed by the MSM.
Trumps National Security Advisor Michael Flynn uttered similar lies on several occasions. Trump himself said that Iran is the number One terrorist state. Pentagon voices indicate that the White House is also considering listing Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) - Iran's main defense entity - as a terrorist organization. If this happens, any move of the IRGC may become a false flag, potentially justifying an all-out aggression on Iran.
The presstitute will invariably pick-up on these 'false news' and repeat them at nauseatum, so the public at large in America and the rest of the western world is indoctrinated and mentally prepared for an attack on Iran. A false flag could even trigger a nuclear attack, thus helping Israel to get a step closer to regional hegemony, and Washington to world hegemony. That's their pipedream.
Not so fast. There is the solid alliance of the axis Russia - China - Iran. Iran is the most important partner of Russia and Syria in fighting Islamic terrorism, made in USA. Iran is also in the long run the stabilizing factor in the Middle East. For the Washington hegemon, the Middle East is not to become a stable region. All to the contrary, it must be chaotic in order to be controlled. Russia and China would most likely not stand by idly, if Iran was to be attacked. This might be the moment of a direct confrontation between US / NATO forces with Russia and possibly also with China.
With false accusations of China's aggressive behavior against Japan's, Vietnam's and the (alleged) Philippines territorial claims in the South China Sea, China is already framed for an attack. Remember, Washington needs a big war to sustain its sick and faltering economy. WWIII, nuclear or not, triggered in the Middle East might expand north rapidly to engulf Europe in a devastating conflict, the third time in hundred years.
This is exacerbated by a rapid and massive US military build-up. President Trump called on the Pentagon to expand US military power, step up violence in Syria, and to prepare the nuclear arsenal for war with "near-peer competitors"—a reference to nuclear-armed China and Russia—and "regional challengers," such as Iran. This despite his earlier promises for a future non-intervention policy in foreign lands.
In addition, on the northern fronts NATO's ongoing and steadily advancing troop and armor movements along the Russian borders, are encircling Moscow like a closing noose.
Trump has asked Defense Secretary James "Mad Dog" Mattis, to come up within 30 days with a plan of a significantly expanded military strike force, including the renewal of the US nuclear arsenal - to be a full-fledged strike force by 2022. The cost is not clear, but roughly estimated at about US$ 100 billion per year, in addition to the current about US$ 600 billion official budget. This would be in line with Obama's plan of renewing the nuclear arsenal at a cost of about 1 trillion in ten years. No doubt, the true cost of the US military-security spending with all the associated industries and services is already today in the trillions.
Wars continue to be in the air over the coming years of the Trump Administration. In fact, looking back over the last 16 years - in 2000 Bush was the right man for the Deep State, those who pull the strings, to start the mess in the Middle East by wars in Afghanistan and Iraq; all under false pretenses, as we know in the meantime. But, by the time the public found out, it was too late.
Then followed Obama, the smooth spoken, intelligent African American (by his looks only), who would bring change, as in "Yes, We Can", convincing hundreds of millions around the world of a new era of peace. In anticipation of his peacemaking, he was bestowed the Nobel Peace Prize, before he even moved a finger towards peace. Following orders from above, disregarding the Nobel Committee, he stepped up the two wars left behind by George Bush and started new wars to end his Presidency on 20 January 2017with seven active wars at his credit - and millions of people killed; tens of thousands by his personal drone-killing approvals.
Follows Donald Trump, a businessman through and through, who promised peace and harmonious relations with Russia, non-intervention in foreign countries - and to bring back jobs to "Make America Great Again". A new slogan, a new public deception, a new approach by a new king without clothes. Thus, has chosen the "Deep State", or at least part of the Deep State. While Trump is seeking world dominion through his allies, the FED and Wall street banksters, he seems not to neglect the weapons industry - by preparing for an arms race that could go ballistic - and nuclear - anytime.
An attack on Iran could well be carried out by Israel, backed by Washington. Under the arrangement between Washington and Israel, an Iranian retaliation against Israel would be equal to an aggression on the US, hence engaging the Pentagon, leading to a direct confrontation with Russia and possibly China; the beginning of WWIII, being played out initially in the Middle East, then extended northwards, where NATO is ready to attack Russia.
Trump's aggressive Executive Orders for the Pentagon, the stepped-up hostilities in Yemen and planned in Syria, plus putting Iran in the cross-hairs with unfounded anti-Iran slander propaganda, increases the tension level throughout the world. But would Trump actually trigger an all-destructive WWIII? - One that would put the annihilation of humanity as we know it at stake?
Peter Koenig is an economist and geopolitical analyst. He is also a former World Bank staff and worked extensively around the world in the fields of environment and water resources. He lectures at universities in the US, Europe and South America. He writes regularly for Global Research, ICH, RT, Sputnik, PressTV, The 4th Media, TeleSUR, TruePublica, The Vineyard of The Saker Blog, and other internet sites. He is the author of Implosion - An Economic Thriller about War, Environmental Destruction and Corporate Greed - fiction based on facts and on 30 years of World Bank experience around the globe. He is also a co-author of The World Order and Revolution! - Essays from the Resistance.
