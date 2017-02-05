Puppet Masters
Iran to impose legal restrictions on US individuals, entities in retaliation sanctions - UPDATE
RT
Sat, 04 Feb 2017 08:53 UTC
"The new sanctions ... are not compatible with America's commitments and resolution 2231 of the U.N. Security Council that endorsed the nuclear deal reached between Iran and six powers," the Iranian Foreign Ministry statement said late on Friday.
"In retaliation for the U.S. sanctions, Iran will impose legal restrictions on some American individuals and entities that were involved in helping and founding regional terrorist groups," it said.
On Friday, the US Treasury Department blacklisted 13 individuals and a dozen businesses as part of the sanctions. The majority of the individuals in question are from Iran, as well as three Chinese nationals and two Arabs.
"Iran's continued support for terrorism and development of its ballistic missile program poses a threat to the region, to our partners worldwide, and to the United States," John E. Smith, acting director of the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control, said.
He added that in countering what he called "Iranian malign activity," Washington will not hesitate to put more pressure and restrictions "to address this behavior."
On January 30, Fox News reported, citing US officials, that Iran had conducted tests of its medium-range ballistic missiles. Three days later, US media including CNN and NBC reported that Washington is likely to slap new sanctions on Tehran in response.
Reacting to the Iranian missile test, US President Donald Trump said "nothing is off the table" when asked by a reporter whether the US would consider a military response to Tehran.
Trump's National Security Advisor Michael Flynn said Friday "the days of turning a blind eye to Iran's hostile and belligerent actions toward the United States and the world community are over."
The US insisted that the Iranian test violated UNSC Resolution 2231 which called on Iran "not to undertake any activity related to ballistic missiles."
Countering US rhetoric, Iran's foreign minister, Javad Zarif, said in a twitter post that "Iran unmoved by threats as we derive security from our people."
"We'll never initiate war, but we can only rely on our own means of defense," he stressed.
Iran's Defense Minister Brigadier General Hossein Dehqan noted that Tehran "will not allow foreigners to interfere" in the country's defense issues and insisted "the test did not violate the nuclear deal or (UN) Resolution 2231."
The international agreement referred to by the Iranian Foreign Ministry in its statement on counter sanctions against the US, is the so-called P5+1 agreement. The pact was signed by six major world powers (Russia, China, the US, Britain, France, and Germany) and Iran in July 2015. Under the treaty, Tehran agreed to reduce the number of its centrifuges by two-thirds.
Comment: Iran has banned American wrestlers from taking part in an international tournament in response to the travel and visa policy of President Donald Trump, local media reported on Friday.
The state-run IRNA news agency reported that foreign ministry spokesman, Bahram Ghasemi, made the announcement after the matter had come before a special committee, which decided to bar US athletes from taking part in the freestyle World Cup, one of the most prestigious events in international wrestling.Update (Feb. 5): Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi said in a Telegram message that the visas would be issued for the U.S. team partly because of a decision by a U.S. federal judge to block the executive order.
The competition is set to take place on February 16-17 in the western city of Kermanshah.
"These decisions, these executive decisions, are always so far beyond your reach," four-time world champion Jordan Burroughs told AP.
"Like, you always feel like 'Well, the presidency or these strict laws or these Muslim bans or whatever you like to call them, they'll never affect me.' This is one of the few times where something so personal has occurred. Almost like it [was] handed down from the president to us. It's a bummer."
"I love Iran. I love their people, and I don't get into politics," he added. "I wasn't going to make a political stance. I was going to compete."
USA Wrestling, the sport's governing body in America, said they had not yet been informed that they were not being allowed to compete, but if that was the case it would be very disappointing.
U.S. District Court Judge James Robart ruled late on February 3 that the executive order could not be enforced until the case against it brought by the states of Washington and Minnesota was decided.
A day later, the U.S. Justice Department filed an appeal to reinstate President Donald Trump's executive order.
Qasemi did not clarify whether Americans with Iranian visas would be allowed to enter Iran or if any new visas would be issued to U.S. citizens.
