© Good e-Reader

"We determined that, between January 2012 and December 2016, we processed and delivered orders of consumer products for certain individuals and entities located outside Iran covered by theAmazon stated in a securities filing released on Thursday.in an attempt to force the country to limit its nuclear activities. The measureSome of these sanctions were lifted after a landmark multilateral agreement was reached with Iran in 2015, yet some remain in place.According to Amazon, it had dealings withThe company said the goods sold included a wide range of products, from books and apparel, to toys and consumer electronics.The latest disclosure follows another made by the company following an internal investigation last year, when it revealed that it had sold somewho were also subject to US government sanctions. At the time, the company said that theas well as people suspected of acting on behalf of those embassies.The company stated that it has reported the new findings to the US Treasury and the Commerce Department, while noting that it is willing to cooperate with any inquiries from the agencies. Amazon also stated that the investigation "may result in the imposition of penalties.""We do not plan to continue selling to these accounts in the future. Our review is ongoing and we are enhancing our processes designed to identify transactions associated with individuals and entities covered by the ITRA," Amazon stated.According to ITRA , any US company that knowingly engages in virtually any trade or other business with Iran is subject to civil penalties.