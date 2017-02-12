© Win Mcnamee / AFP



The former Democratic presidential candidate and progressive Congressman responded to tweets Trump sent Thursday.Trump used all-caps to respond to the decision by the ninth circuit court of appeals to uphold a temporary hold on the president's controversial travel ban on members of seven Muslim-majority countries. He wrote: "SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE!"He also posted a graphic version of the tweet to his Instagram account.Sanders wrote, referring to the tweet Trump sent on February 4 in response to Judge James Robart's decision to issue a nationwide injunction against Trump's travel ban. In that tweet, the president said the "so-called" judge's opinion was "ridiculous."Sanders also highlighted Trump's multiple attacks on the media, saying: "A president who attacks media that makes critical remarks about him as 'fake news' does not understand what democracy is about."Trump lashed out at the New York Times on Thursday, accusing the newspaper of writing "fake news" in its claim that Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping had not spoken since November.