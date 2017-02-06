© Luke MacGregor / Reuters

President Trump has lashed out against Judge James Robart, who temporarily blocked a presidential immigration order, saying the federal judge and the court would be the ones to blame "if something happens."The Justice Department filed an appeal to the federal appeals court late Saturday to restore Trump's immigration order. On Sunday, an appeal was turned down, prompting the president to lash out against Robart's decision, claiming that he has put the US at risk."Just cannot believe a judge would put our country in such peril. If something happens blame him and court system. People pouring in. Bad!" Trump tweeted on Sunday afternoon.In a second tweet, he added, "I have instructed Homeland Security to check people coming into our country VERY CAREFULLY. The courts are making the job very difficult!'"After the ban was suspended, Trump issued a series of tweets on Saturday, warning that "bad and dangerous people" would take advantage of the move and begin flowing into the US.The Justice Department's appeal stated that Robart's legal reasoning was lacking, noting also that the state of Washington does not have the legal standing to challenge a presidential directive.While Trump was busy tweeting, his vice president, Mike Pence, defended the ban in series of interviews to the US media on Sunday.Asked about Trump's reference to Robart as a "so-called judge," Pence told NBC's "Meet the Press" that "the president of the United States has every right to criticize the other two branches of government. And we have a long tradition of that in this country."