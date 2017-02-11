Puppet Masters
11 civilians victims of NATO-led Afghanistan airstrike, claim no evidence
RT
Sat, 11 Feb 2017 12:55 UTC
"There has been fighting in and around Sangin over the last few weeks, and US Forces have conducted strikes to support and defend our Afghan partners. As with all claims of civilian casualties, we will investigate them to determine the facts and whether civilians were hurt or killed as a result of our operations," Charles Cleveland, a spokesman for NATO-led Resolute Support, told RT in a statement.
Cleveland stressed that the US "take every precaution to prevent and mitigate civilian casualties and we take every allegation seriously. With that said, we have no evidence that civilians were killed in these strikes, rather just claims from the Taliban that civilians were killed as a result of our strikes in Sangin," he said. In the meantime, United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said it was looking into "reports of civilian casualties" "from airstrikes" in Sangin.
Earlier, Pajhwok Afghan News agency cited the Taliban, which claimed that over 20 civilians had been killed and scores wounded in airstrikes conducted by "foreign forces" in Sangin. The group also reportedly said that B52 long-range strategic bombers had been involved in the operation.
However, in a statement on the Twitter account of the Resolute Support mission, Cleveland said that B52s had not been used in the Helmand operation. Officials confirmed on Friday that at least 11 members of one family, including eight men and three women, were killed when a rocket hit their house in the Sangin district on Thursday night, according to TOLONews.
According to RT contributor Bilal Sarwary, who spoke to Helmand province's chief and locals, two families suffered in the airstrike, and the death toll reached 25 people. "Two families were affected by this airstrike. Two homes were hit, killing at least 25 civilians and injured six others," he said, adding that the casualties include women and children.
Mohammad Karim Atal, the head of Helmand's provincial council, told the channel that 11 members of one family were killed in the airstrike, though he said it was not immediately clear which forces had carried out the airstrike. The Afghan army will also be investigating the incident, Atal said.
On Thursday, US Army General John Nicholson told the US Senate Armed Services Committee said that NATO should boost its troop presence in Afghanistan. "I have adequate resources in my counterterrorism mission," Nicholson said, adding "In my train, advise and assist mission, however, we have a shortfall of a few thousand. This is in the NATO train, advise, and assist mission, so it can come from America or its allies."
About 8,400 US troops and about 6,400 NATO soldiers remain in Afghanistan since NATO sharply reduced the number of its troops there in 2014. US-led forces entered Afghanistan to remove the Taliban from power more than 15 years ago following the September 11 attacks.
NATO had to investigate another airstrike in November of last year, when scores of civilians, including children, were reportedly killed during an operation in Kunduz. NATO forces in Afghanistan said the airstrikes were conducted "to defend friendly forces under fire."
Comment: See also:
- US Commander John Nicholson: Fight against Taliban in Afghanistan is a stalemate
- Top US general calls for 'a few thousand' more troops, blames Russia for Taliban resurgence
Reader Comments
What will come of it? Nothing as usual. Just another mistake. Business as usual.
11 civilians victims of NATO-led Afghanistan airstrike, claim no evidenceAt least 11 civilians have been killed in an airstrike in Afghanistan's Helmand province, local media report. The NATO-led mission has confirmed to RT that it recently conducted airstrikes there,...