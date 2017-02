© Credit Abdul Malik/Reuters



The alleged airstrike took place in the Sangin District of Helmand province late Thursday or early Friday, according to Afghan media."There has been fighting in and around Sangin over the last few weeks, andAs with all claims of civilian casualties, we will investigate them to determine the facts and whether civilians were hurt or killed as a result of our operations," Charles Cleveland, a spokesman for NATO-led Resolute Support, told RT in a statement.Cleveland stressed that the US "take every precaution to prevent and mitigate civilian casualties and we take every allegation seriously. With that said, we have no evidence that civilians were killed in these strikes, rather justthat civilians were killed as a result of our strikes in Sangin," he said. In the meantime, United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said it was looking into "reports of civilian casualties" "from airstrikes" in Sangin.Earlier, Pajhwok Afghan News agency cited the Taliban, whichThe group also reportedly said thathad been involved in the operation.However, in a statement on the Twitter account of the Resolute Support mission,Officials confirmed on Friday thatincluding eight men and three women, were killed whenin the Sangin district on Thursday night, according to TOLONews.According to RT contributor Bilal Sarwary, who spoke to Helmand province's chief and locals, two families suffered in the airstrike, and the"Two families were affected by this airstrike.killing at least 25 civilians and injured six others," he said, adding that the casualties include women and children.Mohammad Karim Atal, the head of Helmand's provincial council, told the channel that 11 members of one family were killed in the airstrike, though he said it was not immediately clear which forces had carried out the airstrike. The Afghan army will also be investigating the incident, Atal said.told the US Senate Armed Services Committee said that"I have adequate resources in my counterterrorism mission," Nicholson said, adding "In my train, advise and assist mission, however, we have a shortfall of a few thousand. This is in the NATO train, advise, and assist mission, so it can come from America or its allies."Aboutsince NATO sharply reduced the number of its troops there in 2014. US-led forces entered Afghanistan to remove the Taliban from powerfollowing the September 11 attacks.NATO had to investigate another airstrike in November of last year, when scores of civilians, including children, were reportedly killed during an operation in Kunduz. NATO forces in Afghanistan said the airstrikes were conducted "to defend friendly forces under fire."