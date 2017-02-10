© Sputnik/ Igor Zarembo

Russian police and FSB operatives have stopped activities of a drug syndicate with recruiting offices in Ukraine and annual turnover of over 2 billion rubles ($34 million), the Russian Interior Ministry said Friday."A total of 67 members of the drug syndicate have been arrested, including 47 Ukrainian citizens," Volk said.Investigators found that recruits had been offered short-term courses where they were taught how to use different electronic payment systems, pack and transport drugs. They were supplied with bank cards issued with fake IDs, counterfeit Russian passports, driver's licenses and cellphones with installed messaging apps.The criminal ring had an annual turnover of over 2 billion rubles ($34 million).