Russian President Vladimir Putin says he's ready to meet his American counterpart, Donald Trump, with Ljubljana, Slovenia, confirmed as a possible venue for the first encounter. "Ljubljana - and Slovenia in general - is of course a great place to hold such dialogue," Putin said on Friday. Putin, who is currently welcoming Slovenian President Borut Pahor in Russia on an official visit, thanked his guest for his eagerness to host such a meeting, but said that the choice of venue did not depend on Moscow alone."If this meeting takes place someday, we have nothing against Ljubljana [as the venue]," Putin said at a press conference.. The Russian and the new American presidents had their first phone conversation after Trump's inauguration in January. Yet, after Trump was sworn into presidency, Kremlin said it would take months rather than weeks to organize a meeting between the two leaders. "It won't happen in a matter of weeks," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with the BBC, adding the meeting could "hopefully" happen "in the months to come."