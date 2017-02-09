Krzanich added that Trump's "advantageous" tax and regulatory policies are partly responsible for their decision to announce the new factory at the White House. Trump called the investment "a great thing for Arizona," and said the products will be "amazing."
It is somewhat ironic that the same chip fabrication facility was used by Intel to appease none other than Trump's predecessor, Barack Obama, to wit:
The White House has announced that following his State of the Union address, President Barack Obama will travel to the Phoenix area on Wednesday to deliver remarks at Intel Corporation's Ocotillo campus in Chandler, Ariz. President Obama visited Intel's Oregon campus in 2011, during that visit, Intel announced a $5 billion investment to build Fab 42 in Chandler, Ariz. This visit presents an opportunity for Intel to showcase progress on the construction of Fab 42 and the investment in action.
And here is the Obama press release from 2012:
In 2011, Intel announced a more than $5 billion investment to build the new chip manufacturing facility, called Fab 42, in Chandler, bringing thousands of construction and permanent manufacturing jobs to Intel's Arizona site. Fab 42 will be the most advanced high-volume semiconductor manufacturing plant in the world. The construction of this complex, high-tech facility will require thousands of people to put in more than 10 million hours.Intel currently builds most of its chips in factories in Oregon, Arizona and New Mexico. According to Bloomberg, it also has plants in Ireland, Israel and China as well as test and assembly facilities in China, Malaysia and Vietnam. Last year, the Santa Clara, CA-based company said it plans to boost spending in 2017 on new plants and equipment to about $12 billion, an increase of about $2 billion from last year. Intel has about 106,000 employees around the world. It noted that the expansion would not contribute to an incremental capex outlay.
Key excerpts from the Intel press release below:
Intel Corporation today announced plans to invest more than $7 billion to complete Fab 42, which is expected to be the most advanced semiconductor factory in the world. The high-volume factory is in Chandler, Ariz., and is targeted to use the 7 nanometer (nm) manufacturing process. It will produce microprocessors to power data centers and hundreds of millions of smart and connected devices worldwide. The announcement was made by U.S. President Donald Trump and Intel CEO Brian Krzanich at the White House.
The completion of Fab 42 in 3 to 4 years will directly create approximately 3,000 high-tech, high-wage Intel jobs for process engineers, equipment technicians, and facilities-support engineers and technicians who will work at the site. Combined with the indirect impact on businesses that will help support the factory's operations, Fab 42 is expected to create more than 10,000 total long-term jobs in Arizona.
Context for the investment was outlined in an e-mail from Intel's CEO to employees.
"Intel's business continues to grow and investment in manufacturing capacity and R&D ensures that the pace of Moore's law continues to march on, fueling technology innovations the world loves and depends on," said Krzanich. "This factory will help the U.S. maintain its position as the global leader in the semiconductor industry."
"Intel is a global manufacturing and technology company, yet we think of ourselves as a leading American innovation enterprise," Krzanich added. "America has a unique combination of talent, a vibrant business environment and access to global markets, which has enabled U.S. companies like Intel to foster economic growth and innovation. Our factories support jobs -- high-wage, high-tech manufacturing jobs that are the economic engines of the states where they are located."
