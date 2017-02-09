© Global Look Press via ZUMA Press

The Brexit bill allowing the UK government to begin the formal process of leaving the European Union has passed the final stages in the House of Commons leaving Britain potentially just one month away from triggering Article 50.The vote came after three days of debate in which pro-EU MPs tried to pass amendments guaranteeing Parliament a bigger role in the negotiations with the bloc, in attempts to prevent a 'hard Brexit' in which Britain would lose access to the EU single market.The amendments were defeated, but the government promised lawmakers on Tuesday they would get a vote on an exit deal before it is finalized by the EU.On Wednesday, MPs debated and voted down several amendments, including whether to allow EU nationals to stay in the UK. The Commons did not stage a third reading debate on the bill because of time constraints. Former leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP) and former Scottish first minister Alex Salmond said that the last time the Commons passed a bill in this manner was when the Defence of the Realm Act was passed in 1914.In the debate preceding the vote, he was forced to insist he would not step down as leader. Clive Lewis, the shadow business secretary, quit the frontbench following the vote after the government rejected Labour's amendments.The bill will be debated in the House of Lords after it returns from recess on February 20.